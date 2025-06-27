Fabio Vieira of Arsenal holds off Owen Beck of Liverpool at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, 2024 in Philadelphia (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The former Dundee loanee spent last season with Blackburn Rovers and was once linked with a transfer to Celtic.

The summer transfer window ramping up with Rangers, Celtic and the rest of the Scottish Premiership clubs all moving to get deals over the line ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Rangers completed their second signing of the window this week, and first under new head coach Russell Martin, as Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons arrived on loan. He joins ex Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, who the Gers secured on a pre-contract agreement earlier this year, in moving to Glasgow.

The Ibrox club still have a long way to go in this window and supporters are hoping to see plenty more deals concluded. One potential move is currently hanging in the balance with a number of factors set to determine the player’s future.

Liverpool ‘open talks’ with Owen Beck amid reported Rangers and Wrexham interest

Per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘opened talks’ with full back Owen Beck about signing a new contract at Anfield. That would scupper any chances of Rangers signing the the 22-year old on a permanent deal but it may not be the end of the transfer saga.

That’s because it is claimed that the new deal will immediately be followed by the Reds sanctioning another loan move for the Welsh under 21 international. Beck spent last season with Blackburn Rovers and previously impressed in Scotland while at Dundee.

Even then it won’t be straightforward for Rangers to bring the full back to Ibrox with his hometown club, Wrexham, also said to be interested in a deal. Despite the stature of the Gers and the fact they can offer European football, the appeal of signing for the Ryan Reynolds backed Dragons in their EFL Championship is also obvious.

Derby County are another side who are credited with an interest in the player. Beck will turn 23-years old in August so his next loan move could very well be make or break for his future at Liverpool.

‘One condition’ that must be met for Rangers to sign Owen Beck

The transfer saga has seemingly developed further with the Daily Record claiming their is ‘one condition’ that Rangers must meet before pursuing a move for Owen Beck. That is that they will have to move Ridvan Yilmaz on from the club.

The Turkish defender reportedly has plenty of admirers in his homeland so it doesn’t appear like the Ibrox club would struggle to move him on if they decided to. That would then free up a space in the squad that Beck could fill.

Former club Besiktas and Galatasaray, both heavyweights in Turkey, have had their names mentioned in connection with Yilmaz. Rangers are also reportedly ‘aware’ of this interest but it remains to be seen what the future holds.