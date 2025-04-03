Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ibrox officials will monitor the behaviour of the ultras group at the front of the Copland Road stand for the remainder of the season

Rangers have sent a strong warning to supporters group, the Union Bears that they could be forced to scrap the singing section at Ibrox and risk dishing out bills for finesto supporters over “issues of concern.”

The ultras section, housed in the lower tier of the Copland Road stand behind the goals at Ibrox, recently cost the Light Blues a UEFA fine and suspended partial stadium closure after unveiling a ‘shameful’ anti-woke banner during their Europa League play-off tie at home to Fenerbahce last month.

While Gers officials haven't gone into detail of the specific nature of the problem, they stress that security measures are now being ramped up amid safety concerns with the cost of doing so and fines received as well as "reputational consequences" for the club laid bare.

The behaviour of the Union Bears’ on a matchday will now be monitored closely for the remainder of the season and Rangers have threatened that they may be forced to close the section for the 2025/26 campaign, or at least certain games, if there are any further issues, while insisting fans may need to cover any extra costs incurred as a result.

A club statement read: “Ibrox is known as one of sport’s most famous arenas, with the atmosphere generated inside our home being the envy of clubs across the globe.

“To further enhance that wonderful atmosphere, since the beginning of the 2024/25 season, Rangers has provided a dedicated singing section located in the Copland Front at the traditional ‘Rangers end’ of Ibrox Stadium, and the noise and colour generated there can only be of benefit to Rangers teams into the future.

“Rangers remains committed to providing a singing section in the Copland Front for the forthcoming 2025/26 season.

“However, the singing section also presents the club with heightened security, safety and regulatory concerns. The issues of concern impact the match going experience for other supporters and have financial and reputational consequences for the club. Accordingly, for the remainder of this season (2024/25), the club will be monitoring the operation of the singing section and the behaviours of groups and individuals who frequent it.

“If the issues of concern continue, the club may reluctantly conclude that it is necessary to withdraw the singing section for season 2025/26 for certain matches or indefinitely if deemed necessary for the safety of our supporters and/or for the benefit of the club. Should this occur, Rangers will be in touch with affected season ticket holders to communicate what (if any) further action will be taken in accordance with section 8 of its Season Ticket Terms and Conditions

“The club also reserves the right, if the issues persist, to add a surcharge to the singing section to cover the additional costs incurred by the club resulting from these issues, including in the case of serious and/or persistent failure to adhere to the club’s Ground Regulations and/or the club’s Season Ticket Terms and Conditions and /or any code of conduct (as mentioned below).

“Rangers has engaged with some constituents of the singing section on its operation and will consult with others in due course. All supporters located in the singing section will be invited to collaborate on a code of conduct for the area to be introduced for the new season.

“The club would also like to remind supporters of the importance of upholding the same behavioural standards expected of Rangers supporters at Ibrox in attending away matches, both domestically and in Europe.

“The club’s strongest asset is its supporters, and the noise and colour provided by the singing section is hugely appreciated by everyone at the club. However, that backing cannot bring the name of Rangers into any further disrepute, nor compromise spectator safety within Ibrox and the club shall take action it deems necessary to prevent any harm that may be caused.”