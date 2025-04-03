Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former England and Anfield legend is one of the big names touted to make a stunning Ibrox return this summer amid the 49ers takeover

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Gerrard has dropped a major that he has NO plans to return to football management for the time being as speculation over a return to former club Rangers persists.

The ex-Ibrox manager, 44, was linked with a potential move back to Glasgow in the summer following Philippe Clement’s sacking in late February with club chiefs still searching for a new permanent boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool hero previously departed the Light Blues in autumn 2021 after earning a shot at the English Premier League with Aston Villa, but he was dismissed after less than a year by the Midlands club. His most recent coaching role was in the Middle East with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, whom he left by ‘mutual consent’ in January.

During his 18-month spell at the helm, Gerrard won 23, drew 16, and lost 20 of his 59 games in charge and has now provided an update on his future plans as talk over a Rangers comeback - where he famously ended the club’s lengthy wait for a Scottish Premiership title and killed Celtic’s historic 10-in-a-row hopes in the process - refuses to go away.

Currently out of work and despite being put forward by numerous former players and pundits as one the US-led 49ers takeover could look to bring on board once a deal is over the line, Gerrard has suggested he’s quite content with his lifestyle at present and not ready for a dugout return at this time.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, he revealed: “I don't want to be back in work mate. Not at the moment. I've just come out, so I'm happy with waking up and being free, doing the family stuff. I'm just being free, away from stress and all that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will go back in at some point, but when it's around the clock, which I've been doing the last 18-19 months in terms of the last job , I just want to be free, I just want to have a game of golf, go down the boozer and have a couple of beers.

“I want to do normal things that you can't really do when you're coaching, so I am all good. I'm good and stress free. I’m out of work in terms of the coaching and management, which is obviously 24/7. I'm back in Liverpool for a couple of weeks, seeing friends and family. I’m great, I'm all good.”

Interim boss Barry Ferguson is holding down the forte until the end of the season and has so far impressed in the role with victory over Brendan Rodgers in the most recent Old Firm derby at Parkhead, while he masterminded a shock Europa League success over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce to book a quarter-final spot.

Whether or not is handed the job on a full-time basis remains up in the air. However, Gerrard’s timeline for a managerial comeback could align with the 49ers vision for Rangers going forward.