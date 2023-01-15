Everything you need to know to tune into Rangers’ Viaplay Cup semi-final tie against Aberdeen at Hampden Park

A rejuvenated Rangers will aim to take one step closer to ending their 12-year wait to get their hands on the Scottish League Cup trophy when they take on Aberdeen in the second semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Ibrox manager Michael Beale has gone eight domestic matches unbeaten since taking over the reins in November on the back of a poor first half to the season. The Englishman has made several tactical changes and personnel alterations which has led to a recent upturn in performances.

The Light Blues still find themselves nine points behind relentless Premiership leaders Celtic and Ange Postecoglou’s side lie in wait on February 26 for either side after overcoming Kilmarnock 2-0 yesterday.

Rangers arrive at the national stadium in confident mood after a 2-0 victory over Dundee United last weekend, the club’s third clean sheet in their last six fxtures.

A stiff test is expected against the Dons. A 2-0 win over St Johnstone lifted some of the mounting pressure on boss Jim Goodwin after picking up just one point from a possible 15 in recent weeks. They wil now shift their focus on reaching the League Cup final for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at the national stadium...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Aberdeen (Viaplay Cup semi-final)

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Sunday, January 15th – kick-off 3.00pm (UK time)

Odds: Rangers 1/2 | Draw 16/5 | Aberdeen 11/2 (*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports (previously Premier Sports). Coverage begins at 2.30pm - half an hour before kick-off. Viaplay can be viewed on Sky, Virgin Media and if you have an Amazon Prime stick at a price of £14.99 a month.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

There is no pay-per-view option available.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by David Roome and Calum Spence, with Euan Anderson named as the fourth official. Alan Muir is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is a major doubt after suffering another injury setback in the first-half at Tannadice on his comeback game last weekend. The Croatian is unlikely to be risked from the start but could be named among the substitutes if passed fit.

Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe will battle for a starting spot in attack, while this game comes too soon for returning centre-back John Souttar and playmaker Ianis Hagi. Tom Lawrence and Ridvan Yilmaz remain on the treatment table, while goalkeeper Robby McCroris is recovering from ankle ligament damage. Alex Lowry and James Sands will feature in the matchday squad after recent knocks.

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is expected to leave the club in the January transfer window with a return to the United States in the pipeline. An imminent exit will ensure he is left on the bench. Callum Roberts is the only absentee as he steps up his rehabilitation programme from a long-term injury.

What have both managers’ said?

Michael Beale:

Bullish Michael Beale is confident Rangers can take one step closer to ending their 12-year drought in the competition, urging some members of his playing squad tto complete their own medal collections.

He said: “Is it unthinkable not to win something this season? For the players, yes. When you start the season, there’s three trophies up for grabs. It’s unthinkable they’d go elsewhere because there’s a big probability they’ll only go to Celtic if they don’t come here.

“We don’t want that, we have had to live that before. It’s important we try to win every trophy that’s in front of us. Players are playing for their futures. That’s not me saying that because I’m a new manager and I’m judge and jury - it’s their contract situation. They deserve a little credit up to this stage but we know the next week is a tough week.

“Since I came in, it seems like every game’s must-win because of where we are in the league. This weekend it’s a semi-final, the first trophy on offer this season and we want it to come back to Ibrox. For some of my players, they’ve won the League and Sottish Cup, so it’s an opportunity to complete their set.”

“You don’t know when the next opportunity is going to come, whether they’re going to be here in a year’s time or have that opportunity because you don’t pick the draw. I wish we could because one or two get easier draws than us!”

Jim Goodwin:

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is determined to avoid losing a third successive semi-final after taking St Mirren to the national stadium on two occasions in 2019, tasting defeat against Livingston (League Cup) and St Johnstone (Scottish Cup). The Irishman is adamant his Dons team won’t arrive at Hampden to make up the numbers.

He said: “Nobody tends to remember the semi-finalists. We’re not satisfied with just getting to this stage. This is the minimum requirement of a club of this size. With the squad we have managed to put together, we should be looking at the Scottish Cup and League Cup and getting to Hampden initially to give ourselves a chance of getting to the final.

“That’s what we’ve managed to do at the first time of asking for this group. We want to ensure we put on a good performance and win the game. You always have to try to draw on past experiences, both as a player and a manager. A couple of seasons ago I managed to take St Mirren to two semi-finals in the same season but unfortunately we went out of both.

“I am trying to take some of the experience from that, think what I would do differently and hopefully that stands me in good stead for this weekend.”

Aberdeen crashed to 3-2 loss to Rangers at Pittodrie last month after conceding twice in stoppage time and Godwin admitted it was the worst defeat he had suffered in management.

He added: “Obviously the feeling of disappointment and frustration at the end of the game was very raw at the time because we had come so close. Certainly there were some really good individual performances. Collectively as a group we showed we can cause Rangers problems and scored a couple of good goals on the night,