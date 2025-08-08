Rangers and West Ham United are said to be keen on the Sheffield Wednesday man.

Sheffield Wednesday have sent a message to Rangers and West Ham United over one of their transfer targets.

The Light Blues have been on the hunt for new recruits this summer and have opted for a mainly English-based approach, with just one of their signings excluding an obligated purchase of Oscar Cortes coming from down south. Links keep on coming and one of the latest is Pierre Charles, who The Star claim is on the agenda of both Russell Martin’s club and West Ham United.

He is a highly rated goalkeeper and the Championship Owls are mired in financial difficulty, amid a number of cashflow issues including wages, that have resulted in several key stars leaving. Rangers have already pounced on this situation with the signing of Djedi Gassama while ex Ibrox attacker Josh Windass departed for Wrexham. Head coach Danny Rohl has departed and new boss Henrik Pedersen has admitted the man in the middle of the financial difficulty, controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri, will decide what happens with Charles.

He said: “It's more tricky than something I control. In the end, the chairman is the owner of the club and in the end he will decide. I can tell him my wishes and of course I have a big, big wish that Pierce can stay - he's a fantastic goalkeeper and a fantastic human and he is a big part of how we want to play football in the future of Sheffield Wednesday. Of course I will do all I can for him to stay at the club.”

Gassama has shone since swapping Sheffield Wednesday for Rangers, netting three times in Champions League qualifiers, the latest in the first leg of their third round tie vs Viktoria Plzen that Martin’s side won 3-0. The new head coach said: “It was the most put-together performance we’ve had, for sure, with the ball and without.

“The reaction to losing the ball was great. We moved the ball much quicker, a shorter distance, found the spare man, [made] runs in behind a lot more than what we’ve had in the last few games. But we are going to get much better than that. I’m really pleased but there’s so much to do, so much to work on.

“It’s still so early but, for the guys to put on a performance like that, after a difficult time on Saturday (vs Motherwell) in a game which means so much, I’m really proud of them. I’m just annoyed at the last 15 minutes when we dropped a bit of intensity but it’s understandable with the schedule we’ve had.

“Hopefully the team and the fans felt a bit more of what it should be like and what it’s going to look like when the team starts getting into flow. The players have bought in to what we’re trying to do but hopefully they felt enough to really convince them it’s going to be worthwhile and it can help us win a lot.”