Russell Martin instructs his Rangers players. | Getty Images

Rangers are looking to end their summer transfer window strongly

Rangers have had a summer of change ahead of what will undoubtedly be a new era at Ibrox. Under new management and with ambitious new owners at the helm, fans will be excited to find out what the 2025/26 season has in store.

49ers Enterprises have taken over the Scottish giants this summer and the early signs have been promising, with several new signings made alongside the appointment of former Southampton and Swansea City boss Russell Martin as new head coach.

It will be a difficult task to topple Celtic’s monopoly over the Scottish Premiership, but the Gers will have the chance to begin their new era in style when they visit Motherwell in their opening Premiership fixture on Saturday (August 2).

Rangers will hope their summer business is not yet done after the signings of eight new faces including Oscar Cortes, Thelo Aasgaard and Max Aarons. The Light Blues may face competition for a remaining target.

Rangers set to face Wrexham competition for Conor Coady

Rangers have been credited as holding an interest in bringing Leicester City defender Conor Coady to Ibrox, but may have hit a stumbling block in the shape of Hollywood-backed Wrexham, reported by the Glasgow Times.

The 32-year-old is expected to depart Leicester this summer and may be a target for big-spending Wrexham, who aim to reach the Premier League by 2027 according to Mail Sport. Rangers have been linked with Coady, who has been reported to be keen on the move, all summer and are unlikely to be deterred by the competition.

Coady offers leadership qualities as a former Premier League captain with Wolves, where he led the West Midlands club to promotion and successive seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League during his time at the club. He has since won the Championship title for the second time in his career with Leicester but could not prevent the Foxes’ immediate relegation last campaign, reaching in the process a total of 198 Premier League appearances. It remains to be seen where Coady will end up if a battle for his signature ensues.

Former Wolves and Scotland star speaks on what Coady would bring to Ibrox

Speaking to the Daily Record recently, former Wolves, St Johnstone and Scotland full-back Barry Douglas revealed why he feels Coady would be the perfect signing for Rangers.

He said: “As a character, I don’t think I’ve come across much better in my career than Conor. That’s saying a lot as I’ve met a lot of good people. But as a human being, Coads is infectious. He’s got so much energy. You’ll never see him not in a positive mood, regardless of the situation.

“He’s a leader. And that’s what a club the stature of Rangers has been missing for a lot of years, a proper leader. Conor is always pushing everyone. He’s constantly on a high frequency. He’s very vocal but everything he says resonates. It’s not just for the sake of being vocal. You come across people in football who just like to hear the sound of their own voice. But Coads isn't like that. He's like a manager, in that sense. He’ll be like a manager on the pitch for Russell. It’s a great fit for Rangers.”

He continued: “We had a lot of big characters in that Wolves team and top players. But Conor took on that responsibility, which takes a lot. That’s why he’s had the career he’s had. He’s an England international and we all know how hard it is to break into that squad. You’ll see that if he comes here, just how he organises everyone. There’s been a lot of change at Rangers over the summer with the ownership and a new manager.

“But for what they want to try and achieve, Conor could be crucial for them. They need players who can deal with the business end of a season. Rangers have good players - but not many who have been involved in big moments at big clubs. Where it’s required to steady the ship and navigate through it. Also, Coads is a possession-based player and that’s what Russell wants. So he’ll be perfect for how he wants to play at Rangers and the system he’ll use. I grew up a Rangers fan and I’ll be really excited if this deal happens.”