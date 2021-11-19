The Dutchman is believed to have signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at Ibrox until the summer of 2025

New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has reportedly signed a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Van Bronckhorst is believed to have signed a deal which will keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2025.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been appointed the new manager of Rangers. (DENNIS WIELDERS/AFP via Getty Images)

He will officially begin his new post at the beginning of next week ahead of the Gers’ crucial Europa League encounter with Sparta Prague.

The 46-year-old will take up a watching brief from the stands alongside new Assistant Manager and ex-Bayern Munich star Roy Makaay during Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden Park.

That means Rangers ‘B’ team coaching staff Brian Gilmour and David McCallum will join first-team coach Jermaine Defoe in being tasked with guiding the side through to a national final.

The arrival of Van Bronckhorst is viewed as a major coup by supporters but what are thoughts of former Old Firm stars? GlasgowWorld rounds up the thoughts of past Rangers and Celtic legends...

Kenny Miller

The former Gers striker told Sky Sports News he was delighted with the appointment of Van Bronckhorst.

He said: “It has taken a week to go through the process and I think he ticks so many boxes in terms of coming in and carrying on that good work that Steven [Gerrard] has done.

“I don’t know if it will be in time to come into the dugout on Sunday - by the sounds of it probably not.

“It’s a good thing to have that stability back, we know who is going to be in charge now and looking forward to a new era.

“He knows the standards he is a wonderful player who has played and represented some massive football clubs.

“As a coach he has learned his trade as an assistant and a coach, and immediate success as a player and a coach.

“He has been working with the city group as well as of late. So he has been honing his skills.

“He probably feels now is the right time to step into this role. I am sure he is delighted to get back at work and I think he said in his comments with a wonderful squad who are in a really good place at the moment.

“There are some huge games coming up, staring with the semi final on Sunday.

“What is success? Retaining the league, winning a cup, progress in Europe because in the last three years there have been some really good exciting journeys in the Europa League.

“There has been a lot of good work, a lot of hard work to done still but the main aim as always at Rangers is to retain that league.”

Colin Hendry

The ex-Ibrox defender was thrilled to see his former team-mate land the role but claims the pressure will be on the Dutchman from the outset.

Hendry admitted: “I think he was the one everyone wanted.

“I know him having played with him, he has been successful throughout his career and he is as decorated a person as you could come across.

“He knows about Rangers and he understands it and what it is like with Celtic.

“Steven did a great job and he won the title but Giovanni will come in and know exactly what he has to do.

“At Rangers and Celtic the pressure starts immediately, you don’t get time. You don’t have a grace period to break yourself in.

“I have struggled at times to explain to people in England just how big these clubs are, but Giovanni has come in and I believe it is a match made in heaven.

“I think most of the fans, if not all of them, will think the same.”

Craig Moore

Moore told the Go Radio Football Show he is relieved the club have concluded a deal before Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

He stated: “I played with him, he was a fantastic player and showed a lot of class.

“His record in terms of management is that he won Feyenoord their first trophy in 18 years.

“This is a manager who is highly thought of and was linked to the City Group under Pep Guardiola. That’s how high a regard he was held in.

“Rangers have got their man and I’m absolutely delighted that they’ve done it before the semi-final.”

John Hartson

The Celtic legend believes the appointment of Van Bronckhorst will please Rangers supporters, insisting ‘he ticks all the boxes.’

He admitted: “It’s not been a drawn out affair, it’s been decisive and it’s quick.

“He’s the man that’s been on Rangers fans’ lips for the last week or so since Steven Gerrard left.

“The board have done well, they’ve got someone in that they wanted and went after and as Craig [Moore] alluded to, they seem to have got their man. I think the fans will be delighted.