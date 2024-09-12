'Really positive' - Rangers fired warning by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. | SNS Group

Rangers are back in action following the international break

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin believes the best is yet to come from his side as they prepare to face Rangers. The Terrors have adapted well to life back in the Scottish Premiership.

They won the second tier title last season and are currently sat in 3rd position behind Celtic and Aberdeen. They have eight points on the board from their first four fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United are yet to lose in this campaign and head into their clash against Rangers in confident mood. They won 1-0 away at Hearts in their last outing before the international break.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Philippe Clement’s side to Tannadice Park, Goodwin has said, as per Sky Sports: “We’ve hit the ground running. It has been a really positive start. There’s a real feel-good factor about the club at the moment. You can see that with the game on Sunday (against Rangers) being a complete sell-out. Our supporters have been right behind us from the off.

“I think they are enjoying what they are seeing at the moment but from my point of view and from the players’ perspective, it is about trying to keep our feet on the ground and not getting carried away. It only is a good start and we’ve achieved nothing. We need to realise that it is the hard work and the effort that have got us the points at the moment.”

He added: “As a young manager, you want to try and coach at the highest level. I’m delighted to be back in the Premiership with such a good club like Dundee United, with the history of the club and everything. We’ve been through difficult moments in the past and everyone behind the scenes deserves a lot of credit for the hard work that has been put in to get us back to the position that we are in now. It is games like Sunday are why you want to be back in Premiership and looking forward to these big matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always respect every opposition and we’ll do no different to any other team out there in terms of analysing the opposition, letting our players know who their key players are and what their strengths are, and then obviously trying to identify weaknesses in their team that we can go and try and get at. Our focus in the main is always on ourselves and how we can improve.

“What has probably pleased me more than anything is the progress that we have made in such a short period of time. I don’t think we are anywhere near as what we can be yet. I still think there is a lot to come from this group of players. We have certainly given ourselves a good start.”

Rangers are a point behind Dundee United following their 3-0 loss against Celtic last time out. Clement’s men will be in for a tough test on Sunday and it is always tough to play against an in-form opponent so they will need to be at their best to get a win.