Celtic player Tomoki Iwata (l) challenges Kieran Dowell of Rangers | Getty Images

The midfielder struggled during an injury-plagued debut season in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Dowell has confessed the overriding feeling of his debut season at Rangers was one of huge “frustration” after a campaign ravaged by injuries and agonising title pain - but insists he’s now raring to go again after a false start.

The 26-year-old midfielder - who arrived from Norwich City as one of Michael Beale’s first signings last summer - has endured a challenging 14 months in Glasgow due to a combination of factors. A stop-start season culminated in a missed opportunity to seize back the Scottish Premiership crown and his inability to feature regularly under Philippe Clement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early optimism was shattered after an opening-day league defeat to Kilmarnock before facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. A return to competitive action in December followed as Dowell looked for a fresh start but various injury problems once again conspired against him as he missed the next ten matches after undergoing an operation on a “significant” issue.

Loading....

While failing to be involved as much as he would’ve liked last term, Dowell is confident Rangers supporters will see his true quality shine through with a full pre-season under his belt after featuring in the midweek goalless draw with Belgian side Standard Liege in a pre-season friendly in the Netherlands.

Reflecting on a difficult start to his Ibrox career, Dowell stated: “It was just so frustrating. Really frustrating. Obviously, I was learning a new position as a central midfielder which I hadn’t really played before. That was due to availability and stuff but in amongst that there were injuries, which was so frustrating. But I’m feeling good now. I’m feeling fresh, I’ve had a good rest over the summer and I’m fighting fit now.

“We’ve had a short break, we’ve freshened up and the lads are focused again on getting right back at it. Obviously, every season is a massive season for this club but hopefully we can do well. The biggest lesson is to realise that we’re never out of it. With the start we had last year and losing the manager who signed me, everyone thinks it’s all over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You see the press and it seems like it’s done - but it wasn’t. It was back in our hands by the end of the season. So you just never know when you’re out of it. I was probably, in my first season, thinking ‘we are off it here’ and we weren’t. Obviously, you want a fast start but it is a long season as well.”

When asked if the best is yet to come from him in a Gers shirt, Dowell responded: “I’d like to think so. I didn’t start many games last season. I think it was four or five games. There weren’t many appearances either. They’ve not seen the best of me. They’ve not seen much of me in fact. Hopefully, they can in this coming season.”

A revitalised Dowell believes he will continue to progress under Clement’s tutelage as he looked ahead to the new season, adding: “He is a really good coach in training and he helps you a lot. He has taught me a lot about learning new roles as a central midfielder. He has added a few strings to my bow already, which is great. He wants you to play, he encourages you to try stuff. He is a good manager.”