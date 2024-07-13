Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from Celtic and Rangers as the new Premiership season draws ever closer.

Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn is aiming to realise a long-held dream as he prepares for what he hopes will be a successful first full season with the Premiership champions.

The former Germany youth international moved to Celtic Park from Austrian side Rapid Vienna during the January transfer window but was limited to just 18 appearances following dental surgery. However, there were still positive signs for Celtic supporters after the winger scored three goals and provided three assists during those appearances and that included a goal in the Scottish Cup Final win against Aberdeen. With the issues that hampered his introduction into life in Glasgow now firmly behind him, Kuhn has revealed he is ready to help Brendan Rodgers’ side challenge on all fronts and that will include finally realising his dream of featuring in the Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Celtic’s trip to the United States, he told the Daily Record: “ “It’ll be nice to be with the boys – at some point I think we might have had enough of each other – but it’ll be nice to have that time with them again. In the hotel before games, it’s always nice to be with them. We’re looking forward to it.

“It’s really important for us to have those tests against big teams in America. It’s great preparation for the Champions League as well, and good for us to see where we stand. It was always the biggest dream I had, to play in the Champions League. I was on loan from Bayern Munich to a second league team in Germany. I did an interview when I was there and I said that my goal is to one day play in the Champions League – and one day to get back in the national team. The first goal I hope I will reach next season.”

Rangers stalwart has Saudi interest

James Tavernier’s future at Rangers is reportedly ‘in the air’ after the long-serving wing-back received an ‘astronomical’ offer from the Saudi Pro League.

The former Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic star has become an integral member of the Rangers squad ever since he moved to Ibrox in a cut price deal during the summer of 2015. During that time, Tavernier has won the Premiership title, League Cup, Challenge Cup and Scottish Cup, as well as helping Rangers reach the Europa League Final in 2022 before they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat against German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 32-year-old still has two years remaining on his current deal at Ibrox after agreeing an extension during the summer of 2022 - but Football Insider have now claimed the Rangers captain could leave the club later in the transfer window and link up with former manager Steve Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq after they were one of a number of Pro League clubs to show an interest in securing his services this summer.