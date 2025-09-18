Under-fire Ibrox boss took his squad on a team bonding day trip at the start of the week, which has caused some controversy

A former Scottish football boss reckons it a case of “time will tell” if Russell Martin’s decision to take his struggling Rangers squad on a team bonding day trip to Loch Lomond will prove a failure or a masterstroke.

The under-fire Ibrox boss took his players open water swimming and a hike up Conic Hill on Monday morning after stating in the wake of their 2-0 Premiership defeat to Hearts that there was “a lot of anxiety” among his side following their horrific start to the season.

A cacophony of boos rang out from the stands during and after Saturday’s latest dismal display, with the Englishman becoming the first Light Blues head coach to fail to win any of his opening five league games since club legend John Greig back in 1978.

Martin is now facing undeniable pressure as he battles to save his job, with supporters making their feelings clear on the situation. Rangers currently sit TENTH in the Premiership table, but the 39-year-old still retains the support of the Gers’ new American owners.

However, Martin’s call to take somewhat of an unusual approach in a desperate attempt to lift spirits among his squad has been lambasted in some quarters as he aims to keep his own head above water.

But former Hearts and Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson admits he could see the merit of the outing when debating the team bonding trip on the latest BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“Yeah, I think it’s to be commended doing it” Neilson admitted. “I do, I think that sometimes you need to just try something a little bit different. A lot of the time it’s to try and get a togetherness with the group and take the pressure away out with the usual environment, which is usually the training ground or the stadium.

“So if you can get them into a different environment, communicate and maybe... I don’t know what’s going on within Rangers but there might be, as there is with every club, groups of players. Yes, you can be a team, but there’s different groups.

“You can go away on these things and try to get people to mingle a little bit more and form some connections. And it just takes a wee bit of pressure and the thought of football all the time.”

Martin praised for ‘sticking to his guns’ after dealing with flack from outset

With an influx of new players joining the club over the summer, many fans believe the exercise should have happened prior to the season starting.

Neilson added: “I think it’s probably been done throughout the pre-season. It’s just not been publicised. It seems to get publicised more when you’re going through a difficult period.

“I’m pretty sure most of the teams within Scottish football or world football will have had a team bonding exercise throughout pre-season. The majority of them, once the (transfer) window shuts, you generally have another one because that’s now your team for the rest of the season.

“But these expeditions generally get publicised when the team’s not doing well. So it can be difficult. Do you not do not? It’s potentially been planned, and then it looks as though you’re maybe panicking a wee bit or do you continue to do it and you face that negative wrath externally? It’s a balance.

“Doing it so publicly would be difficult for the media guys, who have maybe had a word with him (Martin). Ultimately, we’ll see if it worked at the weekend. Rangers have got three massive games coming up. They play Hibs on Saturday, then they’ve got Genk and then play away to Livi the following weekend.

“If they can take maximum points from those games then it’s been a fantastic trip to Loch Lomond. If they don’t, the headlines will be out again about it. So you can never tell.

“Credit to Russell, he’s probably stuck to his guns and decided to go. They take the flack for it, they’ve been taking flack all season, so time will tell now whether it worked.”