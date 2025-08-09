Ibrox boss backs ex-Norwich City midfielder to thrive under his style of football, despite how he is viewed by the Rangers support

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has admitted he was taken aback at how the Rangers support reacted to a substitution he made during the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Dundee at Ibrox.

The Light Blues, who were reduced to 10 men for the final 30 minutes following centre-back Nasser Djiga’s dismissal, were booed off after suffering their latest domestic setback - just seven days on from the opening day stalemate at Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute James Tavernier’s 92nd-minute penalty salvaged a point for Martin’s men after Ryan Astley headed in the visitors in front and had them dreaming of a first victory in Govan since 2001.

Martin less than impressed by Kieran Dowell fan backlash

While acknowledging he understood supporters venting their frustration at full-time, he was left far from impressed by the jeering aimed at former Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell after his introduction on 55 minutes.

Asked about the negative reaction from the crowd towards Dowell, Martin responded: “That surprised me. I’m not on any social media or anything like that, so I don’t really know what the narrative is around Kieran. So I don’t think it helps him, I don’t think it helps the rest of the guys.

“So that’s how I feel about it, really. I’m disappointed for Kieran because what we’ve seen at the training ground, and when I speak to everyone there, he’s really valued as a person and a character, and he’s played out of position for us for three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, he actually played a bit more in his position and played forward. I thought he was good with the ball. He ran really hard for the team. He’s a really good footballer. So I don’t really know what’s gone on before. We’re just judging everyone off a clean slate.

“It’s really difficult for supporters to do that, which I understand, but we brought him on because at that point, we think e can help the team. And by the way, he tries really really hard every game, trains like an absolute beast, which I don’t think some people have come to this club and been bought for a lot of money, and I don’t think they have done that.

“So when I look at it, if I were a football fan, what do I want from a player that comes on and when they train every day as someone who actually really helps his teammates and runs for them. And as I said, he’s done a good job for us.

“It’s probably unfair on him, if he’s being judged from this season, playing him right wing, he’s not that. But he did a good job for us because we trust him to do a certain level of intelligence out of possession, and he’ll want to help his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, with 11 men, if he came on in his position, he didn’t spend very long there because we went down to 10, but he took the ball, especially with that reaction, that takes some character and personality, what we were just talking about there.

“And when he plays his actual position in this style of football, he can look really good. So all I would ask for is, after the game you can express whatever you want. You’re the supporters, you’ve made the most important people. And I hope Kieran gets a chance to show what he can do because as I said, from what we’ve seen in training, he can help the team.”