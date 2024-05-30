Sam Lammers is set to leave Rangers on a permanent transfer this summer

The Ibrox side will look to cash in on the Dutch attacker this summer - 12 months after joining the club on a long-term deal

Sam Lammers is expected to leave Rangers on a permanent deal this summer - with the Glasgow giants poised to cash in on the Dutch flop.

There had been speculation that the former Atalanta star would be given a second chance to prove his worth at Ibrox after being signed for £3.5million by previous boss Michael Beale on a long-term deal.

Playing out of position either behind the striker or in a wide role, Lammers scored only two goals before he was shipped out on loan by current manager Philippe Clement in January. He was heavily criticised for displaying a lack of cutting-edge in front of goal, but a return to his homeland with FC Utrecht has brought about a huge upturn in form.

The 27-year-old has been reaping the rewards as an out-and-out striker. A fruitful spell has yielded 11 goals during the second half of the season, with Lammers breaking an Eredivisie record by managing to score in seven successive matches, in the process. And his red-hot streak is sure to have alerted a number of possible suitors.

Despite having three years left on his contract, Lammers is unlikely to be part of Clement’s summer of change. The Rangers Review state the Govan outfit have made the decision to sell the player rather than prolong his stay.

But the Gers are in danger of weakening their European credentials by strengthening a possible Champions League qualifying opponent, with FC Twente believed to be one of the clubs tracking Lammers, as well as Burnley frontman Wout Weghorst.

According to Twente Insite, his steep wages could be a potential stumbling block, but the transfer fee would likely make up for the outlay shelved out by Rangers last summer.

It's an opposite scenario with former Manchester United loanee Weghorst who, it's claimed, would take a pay cut to sign while costing more upfront. A second loan move to off-set Lammers' wages - reported to be between 800,000 and £1m a year - is also unlikely, it has been suggested.