The former Scotland international was full of admiration for the Ibrox interim head coach and the brave formation change against Fenerbahce

Former Liverpool, West Ham and Sunderland star Don Hutchinson has waxed lyrical about Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson for making the brave decision to change the system he put in place against Fenerbahce.

The Europa League again proved the Light Blues haven during a dismal campaign as they shocked the Turkish giants 3-1 in Istanbul in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday night.

Ferguson - who was making his coaching debut in Europe - found himself up against the master Jose Mourinho and his title-chasing Super Lig outfit, who came into the game unbeaten in their last 18 matches. But the Ibrox legend defied the odds by masterminding a stunning victory.

Cyriel Dessers broke the deadlock after just six minutes after capitalising on some dreadful defending before Alexander Djiku levelled in style just minutes after coming off the bench. Vaclav Cerny regain the visitors’ narrow lead after a brilliant pass from Dessers just before the break.

Dessers then had two second half strikes chalked off for offside by VAR, but Czech international Cerny put the game out of Fenerbahce’s reach in the closing stages following a superb counter-attack.

It leave the Govan side with a stunning two-goal advantage to take into next week’s return leg in Glasgow as they aim to keep their chances of winning silverware alive with their domestic hopes already over.

Quizzed on TNT Sports’ highlights show by presenter Matt Smith on where that result came from given their Scottish Premiership woes, former Scotland international Hutchinson said: “Well, it’s been there a little bit in Europe especially, not so much in Scotland. That’s the result of the night by far.

“I mean, he (Barry Ferguson) changes his system and went three at the back with Dessers and Cerny in attack. Igamane was on the bench, so he’s changed it and, I say this loosely... went a bit more pragmatic. But they were so good going forward, they could’ve scored five. Dessers had two goals disallowed - what a result!”

Hutchinson has now backed “the Teddy Bear’s” to get the job done during the second leg after putting themselves in a commanding position to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s second-tier competition, where either Spanish side Athletic Bilbao or Italian outfit Roma lie in wait.

The self-confessed Gers supporter has predicted: “I mean, 3-1 going back to Ibrox? They should do (go through). They are heavy favourites.”

Hutchinson’s verdict raised eyebrows of Arsenal hero and fellow pundit Martin Keown, who countered: “Young manager, though? Barry Ferguson vs Mourinho? Will he have something up his sleeve? We’ll see.”

A confident Hutchinson responded: “From here, I fancy the Teddy Bears. I fancy them to get it done.”

Hutchinson’s love for Rangers stretches back to a family connection. He previously admitted in an interview that he was close to joining Rangers during his playing career. The 53-year-old, whose dad was a Rangers fan and who worked under Walter Smith at Everton, was at Sunderland in August 2001.

He recently shared an image of Rangers fans against Aberdeen, on X and wrote: "Still bugs me to this day, I didn’t sign for Rangers back in the day…. #fans 😍”