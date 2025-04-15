Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the stars who we feel could make a move out of Rangers in the summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the transfer window on the horizon and a major summer of changes expected at Rangers, rumours and speculation have been floating around Ibrox as the club’s hierarchy prepare to appoint a new permanent manager.

Interim manager Barry Ferguson is manning the fort until the end of a horrendous domestic season and is unlikely to be under serious contention to be offered the position long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership earlier this month, a seething Ferguson told his current group of players they were not fit to represent the club after allowing their dreadful league campaign to hit a new low.

He admitted: “That’s not a Rangers team. Miles from being a Rangers team. This is your bread and butter. I’ve said it, I feel I’m repeating myself. European games, Celtic games are the easiest games to get up for. These are the games this group of players struggle with, and it was evident today.

“You’re playing for Glasgow Rangers. If you can’t get up for games of football, then you shouldn’t be playing football. Especially here, you come into a place like this. Brilliant stadium and supporters, packed to the rafters getting behind you, and we put a performance on like that. As you can probably see or hear, I’m fuming.”

With those comments in mind, it’s almost guaranteed that there will be another significant overhaul of the playing squad this summer with some flops having reached a career crossroads in Govan and in desperate need of a move elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So who falls into that bracket? We take a look at six standout candidates who could head through the exit door:

Ridvan Yilmaz

The Turkish left-back has been linked with a move away from Rangers for the last couple of transfer windows and now seems like the perfect time for him to head for pastures new. Has never quite managed to scale the heights that many expected he would and has really struggled with a lack of consistency due to numerous injuries issues. Likely to court some interest in his services this summer.

Cyriel Dessers

Had fallen out of favour towards the latter stage of Philippe Clement’s Ibrox reign, but has been a first-choice starter under Ferguson’s interim coaching team. Still faces an uncertain future, though and has previously been linked with move to Italy and France. Could opt for a fresh start away from Govan amid plenty of fan backlash.

Tom Lawrence

Injury-prone midfielder is heading towards a permanent exit, even though Rangers reportedly maintain an option to extend his current deal by a further year. However, the Welsh international hasn’t been a regular starter this season and is not the player he once was. Fitness concerns are expected to force him out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Igamane

Rangers might feel the time is right to cash in on the Moroccan striker, even at this early stage amid mounting interest. Despite being under contract long-term, the club would be in a strong position should they entertain any forthcoming bids. If a major offer was to arise, it could force the incoming board’s hand.

Ianis Hagi

Out of contract in the summer and it’s been rumoured the Romanian playmaker would need to take another wage cut to stick around. Has rebuffed suggestions he wants to leave the club after ending a long contract dispute earlier in the season. Has featured prominently since, but will still be heavily linked with other clubs. Wanted by Italian side Genoa in January.

Jack Butland

Previously touted with a big money exit after an excellent start to his Rangers career, but transfer speculation surrounding the Englishman died down over the last 12 months. Has made a number of high-profile mistakes this term and lost his place in the starting XI for the Europa league quarter-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao last week. Fans are already demanding a new No.1 which could lead the ex-Manchester United shot-stopper to return down south.