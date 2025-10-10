23-cap Wales international was linked with big-spending Wrexham over the summer, but has now moved to the other side of the world

Tom Lawrence has endured one of the longest summer’s of his career since leaving Ibrox but the former Rangers star gas finally found himself a new club - in Australia.

The 23-capped Wales international has been on the lookout for new employer for the past five months after it was announced back in May that the attacking midfielder was one of several players leaving the Govan giants upon the expiry of their contracts.

Lawrence was plagued by injuries throughout his three seasons with the Light Blues. He was linked with a raft of clubs including ambitious EFL Championship side Wrexham.

The 31-year-old also reportedly had interest abroad from Turkish outfit Besiktas and Greek pair PAOK and Olympiacos, but a deal failed to materialise.

Tom Lawrence ends five-month wait to sign for new club

He was spotted training alone in Dubai with a specialist fitness coach during the off-season and has finally ended his wait to sign for a new club after agreeing a one-year contract with A-League side Perth Glory.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Lawrence said: “I had a call with (Perth Glory Football Director) Stan Lazaridis and the Manager (David Zdrilic) and just listened to their passion for the club and where they want to go.

“That’s really what settled it in the end. I also spoke with (defender) Scott Wootton and he was very complimentary about the club and Perth as a city. He basically said just get here as soon as you can, you’ll love it.

“I’ve been training every day with a guy back home in the UK and I feel like I’m in good shape. My body feels good, so I don’t think it’ll take long at all and I’ll be raring to go.

“I’ve come here to score as many goals and contribute as many assists to help the team as I can. I want the team to finish as high as possible and go for whatever we can this season.”

‘A proven performer at an extremely high level’

Perth Glory sporting director Lazaridis commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Tom on board. He has been a proven performer at an extremely high level in the UK for more than a decade and is exactly the kind of experienced and versatile forward we need in our squad.

“Tom offers us so much flexibility as he can play out wide, down the middle, or in behind as an attacking midfielder. He can score and provide pinpoint delivery with both feet and has also banged in a number of stunning free-kicks over the years.

“We need to take some of the goalscoring burden off Adam Taggart’s shoulders and Tom will do that, as well as helping with the development of our younger attacking players.

“He had been linked to a number of UK and A-League clubs, but after chatting to his former Manchester United teammate Scott Wootton, he wanted to a part of what we’re building here at Glory.

“I’m extremely excited to see Tom in action.”