A look at what has been said after Rangers’ loss to Celtic in the Viaplay Cup final

Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted he was ‘expecting’ more from his side in the Viaplay Cup final. The Gers were beaten 2-1 by Celtic at Hampden Park.

They found themselves 2-0 down after Kyogo Furuhashi’s brace for their rivals. However, striker Alfredo Morelos bounced to pull a goal back to give his side a slither of hope.

Rangers weren’t able to find a leveller though and were left to watch Celtic go on and win the Scottish League Cup for a second year in a row. Beale was understandably frustrated with the result and has said, as per Sky Sports: “We started the game really poorly. We never found any rhythm in the first-half, we were always in the game but we didn’t play with the rhythm we wanted to or that we can do.

Beale said he had no qualms with Celtic's victory over their rivals.

“I was expecting more from the team and from ourselves so it is disappointing. We didn’t play to our true level. Why that is... I’ll have to go back and look at it.”

He added: “It is something me and my staff will reflect on. I think it is clear that where I want it to be and where everybody else wants it to be, we’re a little bit short of. That’s why I came into the job. We’ve done well, we’ve been on a really strong run.

“That’s our first defeat in 17 as a club and it is in the one game we must win so it is disappointing. We don’t want to be defiend by it. It is what we do next which is important. We still need to recruit, we still need to sort out one or two player’s futures but I don’t want to go overboard. We played against a very, very good opponent today.”

Rangers have some big decisions to make regarding summer recruitment and contracts for players who are currently on their books, as Beale alluded to. They have an important couple of months ahead before the end of this season.