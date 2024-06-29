The 11 Celtic and Rangers stars facing major decisions over their futures this summer

A busy summer lies in wait on both sides of Glasgow as Celtic and Rangers look to strengthen their squads in preparation for the new season.

For Celtic, attempting to secure a permanent deal for Norwich City striker Adam Idah and finding a replacement for goalkeeper Joe Hart are at the top of the the agenda. His opposite number at Rangers facing some major calls as Philippe Clement looks to continue putting his stamp on his squad in a bid to push for the Premiership title once again after falling short last season.

Although both Rodgers and Clement will hope to add to their ranks, there are several players within their squads that are facing major calls on their future as they head into the final 12 months of their current contracts.

We take a look at the 11 players within the Rangers and Celtic squads that are potentially facing a make-or-break decision this summer.

1 . James McCarthy - Celtic AFP via Getty Images

2 . Leon Balogun - Rangers SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group

3 . James Forrest - Celtic Getty ImagesPhoto: