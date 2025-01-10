Watch Rangers and Celtic weekly January transfer round-up: latest developments on Tierney, Kent and Man Utd target
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The January transfer window has entered its tenth day with rumours rife after a quiet opening week.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement finds himself under increased pressure after his side dropped more points on their travels against Dundee last night, with a need for defensive reinforcement at the top of the Belgian’s agenda amid an influx of injuries.
New CEO Patrick Stewart is expected to deliver a public address to supporters over the club’s January plans this week.
Across the city, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is sitting pretty with his team currently 15 points of their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership. There have been a number of names spoken about both in terms of incomings and outgoings this month.
As things stand, only THREE pieces of outgoing transfer business have been completed.
Celtic have allowed fourth-choice central defender Stephen Welsh to join Belgian club KV Mechelen on loan for the rest of the season, while Rangers have rubber-stamped exits for fringe men Robbie Fraser and Cole McKinnon to Scottish Championship sides Livingston and Ayr United, respectively.
Here, our GlasgowWorld reporters sit down to discuss all the latest headline news, including the latest developments on Kieran Tierney’s potential return to Celtic, Ryan Kent’s next move and whether boyhood Rangers fan Jonny Evans would be open to a loan switch to Ibrox.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.