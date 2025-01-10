This video More videos

All the latest January transfer developments after week one of the window including updates on Kieran Tierney, Ryan Kent and Jonny Evans

The January transfer window has entered its tenth day with rumours rife after a quiet opening week.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement finds himself under increased pressure after his side dropped more points on their travels against Dundee last night, with a need for defensive reinforcement at the top of the Belgian’s agenda amid an influx of injuries.

New CEO Patrick Stewart is expected to deliver a public address to supporters over the club’s January plans this week.

Across the city, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is sitting pretty with his team currently 15 points of their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership. There have been a number of names spoken about both in terms of incomings and outgoings this month.

As things stand, only THREE pieces of outgoing transfer business have been completed.

