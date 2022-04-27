TV channel, live stream and how to watch information as Rangers face RB Leipzig in the Europa League semis.

RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

Rangers travel to Germany for the first leg of their eagerly anticipated Europa League semi-final tie against German outfit RB Leipzig.

The Scottish champions have been pulling down trees in the competition so far this season, knocking out Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade and Braga to reach the last-four stage.

The third-placed Bundesliga heavyweights stand in the Gers way of a place in the final as the Ibrox club aim to go one step further than their 2008 UEFA Cup Final defeat to Zenit St. Petersburg in Manchester.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were taken the distance by Braga in the previous round before eventually seeing off the Portuguese outfit deep into extra-time.

They will hope to keep the tie alive in the Red Bull Arena before facing Leipzig at Ibrox in the return leg the following week.

Both sides have made great strides since their head-to-head in a winter friendly five years ago, during which Rangers slumped to a 4-0 defeat with ex-Celtic playmaker Oliver Burke on the scoresheet.

Domenico Tedesco’s men will provide formidable opposition after they defeated Atalanta 3-1 on aggregate to reach the semi-finals, with £58million Frenchman Christopher Nkunku playing a leading role.

Regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in European football, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder is a player Rangers will have to monitor very closely over both legs.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does RB Leipzig vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: RB Leipzig vs Rangers

What: Europa League (Semi-Final, 1st Leg)

Where: Red Bull Arena (Capacity: 47,069)

When: Thursday, April 28th – kick-off 8.00pm.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Rangers on?

Yes, the game will be shown live on BT Sport. Coverage begins at 7.15pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport website or app. Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Rangers TV.

RB Leipzig v Rangers odds

RB Leipzig 2/5 | draw 7/2| Rangers 13/2

What’s the team news ahead of RB Leipzig vs Rangers?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad this week.

Alfredo Morelos, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain sidelined through injury until the summer.