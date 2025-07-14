Rangers could be set for disappointment as they look to upgrade in the final third.

Rangers are in competition with Wolves for an attacking spark - but it’s the Molineux club who appear closer to their Matheus Cunha replacement.

The Light Blues are well in the midst of their pre season preparations and have a Champions League qualifier with Panathinaikos looming. They have already made several moves this summer transfer window - including a season long loan deal for Wolves defender Nasser Djiga - and have Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on their radar after his successful loan at Sheffield United.

Having sold Cunha to Manchester United, Wolves are also on the hunt for attacking firepower and the winger is one man they want. According to Alan Nixon, Wolves hold the edge over Rangers as the £10m transfer fee that Crystal Palace are demanding is set to be to steep for Rangers.

Why Wolves have advantage over Rangers in transfer race for attacker.

The reporting reads: “Wolves will put Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on their shortlist to replace Matheus Cunha. Rak-Sakyi, 22, is back at Selhurst Park after spending last season on loan at Sheffield United. The winger's £10million price tag has put off Rangers but may be OK for the Old Gold, who have just cashed in on Cunha by selling the Brazil star to Manchester United for £62.5m.”

Rangers have been down south at St George’s Park for pre season training and drew with Barnsley 1-1 at the weekend, with head coach Russell Martin delighted with how preparations for a busy new season are going. He told Rangers TV: “I can take loads from that physically, it has been so hot all week and they have trained so hard so it was a good test again. The heat will prepare us for the game in Greece in a few weeks for sure.

“I saw loads of improvement today, tactically and in understanding, there was some really good stuff. There is some stuff we need to work on a lot, but it was a really good exercise for us.”

Why Rangers pre season camp has been great for Russell Martin

On a week in England as a whole, Martin added: “It has been brilliant. There has been loads of physical work and togetherness. There’s more noise from the group, they are growing, and it has been nice to see. We leave this week in a much better place than we were at the start of the week, so that’s all you can ask for.

“They have a willingness to try , and their understanding is growing all the time, which I have been so happy about, so that's what we need to keep doing. We need to keep building, keep getting better and be in a position to be ready in the next couple of weeks. We have a few more games before Panathinaikos to try a few things and make sure we are ready. We are working and it is all about getting ready for that game now and making sure we pick the best team we think is right for that game.”