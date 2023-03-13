Confirmation of dates, kick-off times and TV details will be announced in the coming days.

Supporters on both sides of the Old Firm have cast their verdict after the Scottish Cup semi-final draw paired Rangers and Celtic together on Monday evening.

The Glasgow giants will face each other at Hampden Park in the last four of the competition, with the other semi-final tie ensuring Falkirk will meet Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Both sides will be excited at the prospect of reaching the 2022/23 cup final and eyeing a return to the national stadium on June 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers and Celtic fans have been reacting to the Scottish Cup semi-final draw

Both ties are scheduled to be played at the end of April. One match will take place on Saturday, April 29 while the second game is staged on Sunday, April 30. Kick-off times and TV details will be announced in the coming days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RANGERS REACTION:

It’s evident that Rangers fans know exactly what is on the line as they aim to end their bitter rivals Treble hopes. Here is some of the fans reaction on Twitter:

@DavidDunlop72: “This is our only chance to stop another treble, and it’s a must win!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@Cruzr1872: “Redemption is a must.”

@sarckybas: “Must win! Confidence needs to stand firm and it can be done, all this talk about budgets during interview’s or whatever do not help. As far as I am concerned if we play the way we can play we are top drawer.”

@Andy_Ru55ell: “Need to get the midfield selection, mindset and attitude correct this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@RangersFC_Zone: “ABSOLUTE MUST WIN!”

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 in extra-time at the Scottish Cup semi-final stage last year

CELTIC REACTION:

It’s safe to say the majority of Celtic fans are delighted with the draw as their team looks to take one step closer to sealing an eighth domestic Treble. Here is some of the fans reaction on Twitter:

Advertisement

Advertisement

@lucalangoli: “Why couldn’t we get a harder draw??? I was hoping for more of a challenge in Falkirk or Caley.”

@Stirlywirly1: “Nice one. Finishes their season a bit earlier.”

@joe21163: “Yaaaaaassssss we can all plan a day out on June the 3rd - Angeball treble.”

@TheDaviebhoyCFC: “Brilliant. We get to end their season in April, enjoy their meltdown for a couple of weeks and finish it all off with a chance at a record Treble count and then enjoy another Rangers meltdown over the summer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement