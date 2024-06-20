Motherwell sign former Dundee and AFC Wimbledon star as quickfire transfer business continues
Zach Robinson is the latest player to secure a transfer to Motherwell this summer.
The striker has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Dundee from AFC Wimbledon, who he departed permanently at the end of last season. Robinson netted six times for Dundee in their return to the Premiership, having scored 13 times with five assists the term prior.
He’s also featured 16 times for AFC Wimbledon, alongside spells with Basingstoke, Leatherhead, Hampton and Richmond, Hemel Hempstead and Woking. Robinson signs a two-year deal and joins Kofi Balmer, Tom Sparrow, Johnny Koutroumbis and Ross Callachan in completing moves to Fir Park.
Serbian striker Filip Stuparevic has also flown into Scotland as talks over a deal at Motherwell progress. Robinson said of his move to Motherwell: “I’m really happy to be here.
“I’ve only heard good things about the club from people that I’ve talked to. Everyone I have met has been great and it just makes the move so much easier. I feel like I’ve got more to give and this seems like the perfect place to do so with all the excellent staff that are at the club.”
Manager Stuart Kettlewell added: “It’s pleasing to see another new face at the club. Getting so much business complete early on gives us a real base to work with. Zach is still young but has good experience of football in Scotland. He knows where the back of the net is and he adds more options for us up the top end of the park.”
