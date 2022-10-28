Big news for Bingsters!

An exciting new shopping experience featuring the award-winning hit pre-school show Bing, is coming to Glasgow Fort this winter, complete with the chance for families to meet the show’s much loved characters Bing and Flop.

The Bing Store Pop-Up will open on November 7 and will offer free, fun-filled themed activity sessions for little ones - including crafts, games and storytelling. Activities will run between 12pm and 4pm every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from November 9 until December 30 - and do not require bookings- although they are expected to be busy, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Local Bingsters and their families will also be able to meet with Bing and Flop for hugs and photos. These bookable sessions are free and will be available every Saturday from November 12 until December 17, with extra slots available over the Christmas break on December 23 and 30. The sessions can be booked here.

Perfect for Christmas shopping, a wide range of Bing products will be available in-store. Customers can choose from books, homewares, party accessories, clothes and best-selling toys - including the new soft toy ‘Talking Biteysaurus Bing’, and more. Bing has been entertaining wee ones in the UK since it first aired in 2014 and has been widely praised for its authentic depiction of the ups and downs of pre-school life and supporting healthy child development.

CBeebies Bing will be joined by other characters from the show like Flop (right) at the pop-up shop at Glasgow Fort.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “The Bing Store Pop-Up is a great addition to Glasgow Fort in the run up to Christmas, offering families the chance to meet Bing and Flop and enjoy the free activities. We know it will be a hit for parents and children alike.

“This is just one of the plans we’re going to have in place to help our visitors get into the festive spirit this year, and we’ll be sharing more information on our other plans soon.”

Kirsty Southgate, Director of Experiential & Promotions at Acamar Films, producers of Bing, said: “Encouraging families to share memorable moments together is at the heart of everything we do and the Bing Store Pop-Up is set to be a truly special live shopping destination for both Bingsters and grown-ups. Bing and Flop are ready to bring some extra Christmas sparkle to Glasgow this festive season.”