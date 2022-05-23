Steve Coogan’s iconic character Alan Partridge will be taking to the stage in Glasgow this month.

Alan Partridge (credit Trevor Leighton)

Alan Partridge is a parody character portrayed by comedian and actor Steve Coogan.

Partridge is portrayed as a tasteless broadcaster with an inflated sense of celebrity, and has become a fan favourite since Coogan debuted the character in 1991.

Coogan has created an everlasting character in Patridge who has been a big name in the comedy world and on our TV screens for over 30 years.

Now, Partridge is hitting the road with a nationwide arena tour which is set to bring fans to tears with laughter.

So, when is Alan Partridge coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When is Alan Partridge playing Glasgow?

Fans will be pleased to know that Alan Partridge is scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow for two nights.

He will appear at the iconic venue on 24 and 25 May in 2022.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the show on Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing, prices for resale tickets started from £34.50

Where else in the UK is he playing?

Partridge will be playing the following venues and dates:

22 April Belfast, SSE Arena

23/24 April Dublin, 3 Arena

26 April Edinburgh, Playhouse

28/29 April Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30 April Sheffield, Sheffield Arena

03/04 May Newcastle, Utilita Arena

5 May Hull, Bonus Arena

6/7 May Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

8/9 May Brighton Centre

11 May Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

13/14 May Manchester Arena

15 May Hull, Bonus Arena

17 May Blackpool, Grand Opera House

18 May Plymouth Pavilions

19/20/21 May Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

22 May Bournemouth, BIC

24/25 May Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 May Edinburgh, Playhouse

27 May Aberdeen, P&J Live

28/29 Leeds, First Direct Arena

What can we expect from the Alan Partridge tour?

The man behind the iconic Alan Partridge, Steve Coogan, spoke on his upcoming performances and what fans can expect from the ‘Stratagem’ tour.

He said: “Alan will be trying to impart his accumulated wisdom and put it into some form that has cogency, so that he can ‘help’ other people.

“It’s an all-encompassing, almost cripplingly broad attempt to cover all potential personal problems that people might have in processing the modern world, so Alan helps people navigate the rocky waters of gender, equality, diversity, sexual identity.

He added: “Whatever the most precarious and dangerous landscapes that are out there, we’ll put Alan’s walking bits on and let him stomp all over them.”

Who is Alan Partridge?

Alan Partridge is a comedy character created and portrayed by actor and comedian Steve Coogan.

The character first appeared on radio on the spoof current affairs show ‘On The Hour’ in 1991. He later got his first chance at TV in 1994 with his chat show ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You with Alan Partridge’.

For over 30 years, Coogan has developed a much loved character who has popped up on our screens and radios.

In 2014, Alan Partridge even made his debut on the big screen with the film ‘Alpha Papa’ where he works as a negotiator in a hostage situation.