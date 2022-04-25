Alt-J are kicking off their upcoming tour in Glasgow - but can you still get tickets?

Alt-J announced a number of shows for May 2022 in promotion of their latest album The Dream.

The band had originally only scheduled two shows for the tour, but quickly expanded due to demand. Fans will be pleased to know that this expansion includes two upcoming shows in Glasgow.

So when will Glasgow fans get to see the band live?

Here is everything you need to know about Alt-J’s upcoming performance.

When are Alt-J playing Glasgow?

Alt-J are expected to play Barrowland for two nights in Glasgow.

The performances are scheduled for 6 and 7 May.

Can I still get tickets?

There are limited tickets available for both of the shows in Glasgow on Ticketmaster .

Prices for tickets to the Friday 6 May show currently range from £35.20 to £36.80. These prices do not include the administration fees.

There are fewer tickets available for the Friday 7 May show with resale tickets available via Ticketmaster for £34.50.

Where else is the band playing?

Alt-J are playing nine cities throughout May with multiple dates in many of them. The tour dates for the band are as follows:

6 May - Barrowland, Glasgow

7 May - Barrowland, Glasgow

9 May - O2 Academy, Leeds

10 May - O2 Academy, Bristol

12 May - Rock City, Nottingham

13 May - O2 Apollo, Manchester

16 May - O2 Academy, Oxford

17 May - O2 Academy, Brixton

18 May - O2 Academy, Brixton

19 May - O2 Academy, Brixton

20 May - O2 Academy, Brixton

25 ay - The Telegraph Building, Belfast

27 May - O2 Academy, Birmingham

What is the setlist?

No official setlist has been released, and the tour has not yet commenced.

Fans will no doubt be in for a treat as the band is known for putting on electric performances.

Setlistfm.com has released one of the band’s setlists from their most recent shows at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada:

Bane

Every Other Freckle

In Cold Blood

Dead Crush

Ripe and Ruin

Tessellate

U&ME

Matilda

Chicago

Something Good

Nara

The Gospel of John Hurt

3WW

Philadelphia

Taro

Dissolve Me

Fitzpleasure

With the encores being Left Hand Free, Hard Drive Gold, and Breezeblocks.

Who are Alt-J?

Alt-J. Picture: Rosie Matheson

Alt-J are one of the most successful British bands of the millennium.

The band is composed of Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Green.

The band’s debut album An Awesome Wave won the Mercury Prize, and the Ivor Novello award in 2012.

Since then their success has continued with their second album This Is All Yours landing at number one and being nominated for a GRAMMY and BRIT Award.

The band has released four studio albums, one live album, and three EP’s which have resulted in fourteen singles and thirteen music videos.

Throughout their career Alt-J has sold in excess of two million copies and their songs have been streamed over two and a half billion times.