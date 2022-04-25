Alt-J announced a number of shows for May 2022 in promotion of their latest album The Dream.
The band had originally only scheduled two shows for the tour, but quickly expanded due to demand. Fans will be pleased to know that this expansion includes two upcoming shows in Glasgow.
So when will Glasgow fans get to see the band live?
Here is everything you need to know about Alt-J’s upcoming performance.
When are Alt-J playing Glasgow?
Alt-J are expected to play Barrowland for two nights in Glasgow.
The performances are scheduled for 6 and 7 May.
Can I still get tickets?
There are limited tickets available for both of the shows in Glasgow on Ticketmaster.
Prices for tickets to the Friday 6 May show currently range from £35.20 to £36.80. These prices do not include the administration fees.
There are fewer tickets available for the Friday 7 May show with resale tickets available via Ticketmaster for £34.50.
Where else is the band playing?
Alt-J are playing nine cities throughout May with multiple dates in many of them. The tour dates for the band are as follows:
- 6 May - Barrowland, Glasgow
- 7 May - Barrowland, Glasgow
- 9 May - O2 Academy, Leeds
- 10 May - O2 Academy, Bristol
- 12 May - Rock City, Nottingham
- 13 May - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 16 May - O2 Academy, Oxford
- 17 May - O2 Academy, Brixton
- 18 May - O2 Academy, Brixton
- 19 May - O2 Academy, Brixton
- 20 May - O2 Academy, Brixton
- 25 ay - The Telegraph Building, Belfast
- 27 May - O2 Academy, Birmingham
What is the setlist?
No official setlist has been released, and the tour has not yet commenced.
Fans will no doubt be in for a treat as the band is known for putting on electric performances.
Setlistfm.com has released one of the band’s setlists from their most recent shows at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada:
- Bane
- Every Other Freckle
- In Cold Blood
- Dead Crush
- Ripe and Ruin
- Tessellate
- U&ME
- Matilda
- Chicago
- Something Good
- Nara
- The Gospel of John Hurt
- 3WW
- Philadelphia
- Taro
- Dissolve Me
- Fitzpleasure
With the encores being Left Hand Free, Hard Drive Gold, and Breezeblocks.
Who are Alt-J?
Alt-J are one of the most successful British bands of the millennium.
The band is composed of Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Green.
The band’s debut album An Awesome Wave won the Mercury Prize, and the Ivor Novello award in 2012.
Since then their success has continued with their second album This Is All Yours landing at number one and being nominated for a GRAMMY and BRIT Award.
The band has released four studio albums, one live album, and three EP’s which have resulted in fourteen singles and thirteen music videos.
Throughout their career Alt-J has sold in excess of two million copies and their songs have been streamed over two and a half billion times.
Their songs have frequently appeared in TV shows like the Outer Banks on Netflix and movies like Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth.