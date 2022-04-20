The Vaccines are hitting the road throughout April 2022

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Indie rock band The Vaccines announced their UK tour in September 2021, following the release of their fifth studio album Back in Love City.

The band will be playing venues throughout the UK, across eight tour dates.

So, are tickets still available for The Vaccines show in Glasgow - and where can you get them?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need about their upcoming gig.

Most Popular

When are The Vaccines playing Glasgow?

The Vaccines are scheduled to play Barrowland in Glasgow on 24 April.

The band will conclude their tour in Glasgow so it is not a show for fans to miss.

Can I still get tickets to the Glasgow show?

There are still tickets available for the show on Ticketmaster . However, there is limited availability so fans will have to act quick.

Prices for the remaining tickets currently start from £35.31.

What will their setlist be?

While no official setlist has been announced ahead of the show, fans will no doubt get to hear some of the band’s most popular songs like If You Wanna, Want You So Bad, and Post Break-up Sex.

According to setlistfm.com this was the setlist of one the most recent nights of their tour at the O2 Academy Leeds:

Wanderlust

I Can’t Quit

I Always Knew

Teenage Icon

Alone Star

Surfing in the Sky

Wetsuit

Post Break-Up Sex

Your Love is My Favourite Band

Disaster Girl

El Paso

Headphones Baby

Handsome

Jump Off the Top

All My Friends Are Falling in Love

If you Wanna

With the encores being XCT, Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra), and All in White.

Where else in the UK are they playing?

The Vaccines 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

14 April 2022 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

15 April 2022 – Uni The Mountford Hall, Liverpool (new date added)

16 April 2022 – O2 Academy Leeds

18 April 2022 – Portsmouth Guildhall

19 April 2022 – O2 Academy Birmingham

21 April 2022 – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

23 April 2022 – O2 City Hall Newcastle

24 April 2022 – Barrowland, Glasgow

Who are The Vaccines?

The band formed as a quartet in London in 2009, made up of Justin Young (vocals, guitar), Freddie Cowan (guitar), Árni Árnason (bass) and Pete Robertson (drums).

Since their debut single Post Break-Up Sex arrived in early 2011, they have garned huge success and show no signs of slowing down.

The band most recently released five studio albums. Their most recent album, Back In Love City, came out in September 2021.

They recently went through another lineup change with Pete Robertson leaving and Yoann Intonti joining the band.

Throughout their career the band have won many awards, and been nominated for three BRIT awards, including coming runner up in the Critics’ Choice in 2011.

They have gained worldwide recognition, and fans across the world have come to love their rock indie sound.