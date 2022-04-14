Joe Lycett will be embarking on a massive tour across UK and Ireland in 2022 - but when will he be coming to Glasgow?

Joe Lycett is hitting the road and embarking on a huge tour in 2022.

He will be taking his show Joe Lycett: More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? to cities across the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when is Joe Lycett coming to Glasgow?

Here is everything you need to know about his massive tour in 2022.

When is he playing the SEC Armadillo?

Fans will be excited to hear that Joe Lycett is scheduled to perform at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow for two nights.

The performances are scheduled to take place on the 21 and 22 April.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the performance on the 21 April, with ticket prices starting from £34.70.

However, tickets for the 22 April are currently on low availability and remaining tickets cost £39.90, so fans will want to get in quick.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster .

Where else in the UK is Joe Lycett playing?

Joe will be taking his Joe Lycett: More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? show to the following UK and Irish cities:

14 April - Sheffield - City Hall

15/16 April - Sheffield - City Hall

21/22 April - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

29 April - Stockton - Globe

6/7 May - Newcastle - Tyne Theatre & Opera House

21 May - Cambridge Corn Exchange

22 May - Northampton - Royal & Derngate

28/29 May - Liverpool - The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena

30 May - Stockport - The Plaza

3/4 June - Birmingham - Hippodrome

8 June - Belfast - Waterfront Hall - Venue

9 June - Derry - Millennium Forum - Venue

10 June - Belfast - Waterfront Hall - Venue

15/16 June - Cardiff - St David’s Hall

25/26 June - London - Eventim Apollo

30 June - Leicester - De Montfort Hall

1/2 July - Leicester - De Montfort Hall

7/8/9 July - Oxford - New Theatre

13/14 July - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

22/23 July - Manchester - Palace Theatre

4/5/6/7 August - Dublin - Vicar Street

12/13 August - Aberdeen - Music Hall

23/24 August - Brighton - Theatre Royal

27/28 August - Southend - The Cliffs Pavilion

1/2/3 September - Bath - The Forum

7/8 September - Portsmouth - Guildhall

11/13 September - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

14 September - Leeds - First Direct Arena

16/17 September - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

20 September - Manchester - AO Arena

21 September - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

22/23 September - London - OVO Arena Wembley

Who is Joe Lycett?

Joe Lycett is a British comedian who kicked off his career in 2009 when he won the Chortle Student Comedian of the Year.

He has gone from strength to strength since starting his career, including being a finalist for the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2011.

Joe Lycett debuted his stand-up show Some Lycett Hot in 2012, which led to a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

He has since made appearances on many TV shows from 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown, to Never Mind the Buzzcocks. In 2021, he presented his own television documentary Joe Lycett vs the Oil Giant.

Joe Lycett made headlines in 2021 when he created a fake notice from Downing Street, regarding Partygate.