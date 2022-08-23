Can’t get enough of Scottish arts and culture? Here’s a list of fringe-like events in Glasgow as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival comes to a close.

As the Edinburgh Fringe enters its final week - we look forward to arts and culture shows in Glasgow in the coming month.

Famous Glaswegian comedian, Kevin Bridges, will play a warm-up show for his upcoming tour at The Stand on Wednesday August 24 - with tickets priced at a steal for only £12.

Kevin Bridges will return to Glasgow on September 1 at The Hydro - with the cheapest tickets still available ranging from around £78.

More comedy events are set to take place at The Stand in the West End every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday - featuring Glasgow’s best up and coming comedians - with tickets for the Tuesday ‘Red Raw’ shows costing only a fiver and around £12-15 for the Friday and £20 for Saturday shows.

For those inclined to a slightly more upmarket comedy showcase - the Cranside Kitchen in the North Rotunda just next door to the SSE Hydro hosts a comedy cabaret show over dinner and drinks every Friday and Saturday throughout September - with tickets going for around £20.

Oran Mor, just across the road from Glasgow Botanic Gardens, is gearing up to launch the autumn season of A Play, A Pie, and a Pint - a lunchtime showcase that does exactly what it says on the tin - a play served with a pie and a pint.

Each play lasts no longer than an hour and is on every Monday through to Saturday from 1pm to 2pm - beginning September 5 with the new play ‘Sally’.

Every show plays for a week before being replaced by another the next week - plays throughout the month of September include: Impromptu, Break my Windows, and He Who Opens The Door - all priced at around £15 with a student discount available as well.

For music, Box on Sauchiehall Street offers free entry on live music from local bands every night until 3am - and hosts an open mic night every Tuesday from 9pm until 1am.

A short jaunt up Sauchiehall Street from Box is Nice ‘N’ Sleazys - which has gigs on all throughout the month of September - alongside variety shows, karaoke, and a rebel queer film club - all modestly priced around the £10 mark.

An arts exhibition will launch on September 3 in the Southside’s Tramway - showcasing the life and art of deceased Glasgow artist Norman Gilbert.