Glasgow filming locations: 10 movies shot in the city - from Trainspotting to Batgirl

Batgirl is the latest film to be shot in Glasgow.

Forget Hollywood, judging by the city centre, Glasgow is the place to film movie blockbusters.

Hardly a week has past when the city’s streets have not been utilised for a superhero flick or a gritty thriller.

Glasgow’s existence as a go-to location for filmmakers is no new development however with the city’s eye-catching architecture utilised for decades.

Here are some films you may not know were filmed in our city.

Trainspotting

Though set in Edinburgh, the vast majority of Trainspotting was filmed in Glasgow.

One of the most famous scenes of the film sees the short-fused Begbie (Robert Carlyle) initiate a brawl at a crowded pub after glassing a fellow reveller. This scene was filmed at Queen Margaret Drive pub Crosslands which has since changed hands and been renamed BrewHaus.

The famous five-a-side football match was shot at the Firrhill Health Complex, off Maryhill Road, while the infamous dog shooting scene was filmed at Rouken Glen Park.

The nightclub scenes where Ewan McGregor’s Renton meet Kelly McDonald’s Diane were filmed at the now demolished Volcano club near Kelvinhall Station.

1917

Parts of Glasgow were transported back a century to feature as the backdrop for Sam Mendes’ World War 1 epic 1917.

Govan Graving Docks were featured during a nerve-shredding scene in which lead character Will crosses a river via a demolished bridge.

The city itself is not visible due to the use of CGI.

Outlaw King

Glasgow briefly features in the historical Robert the Bruce drama which took Netflix by storm.

Glasgow Cathedral featured as Greyfriar’s Cathedral and the Lord’s Hall in the drama.

More surprisingly was the use of Pinkston Watersport Centre, Scotland’s only artificial whitewater course, with part of the course briefly featuring as the bottom of a waterfall.

Fast & Furious 6

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh featured as a backdrop for the fuel-drench action film.

Glasgow’s streets served as a double for London during one epic car chase with scenes filmed on Cadogan Street and Wellington Street in Broomielaw.

World War Z

Brad Pitt came to town in 2011 to film zombie horror World War Z.

Glasgow stands in for Philadelphia during the opening zombie attack with Pitt’s character Gerry Lane and family stuck in traffic on Cochrane Street.

George Square and the City Chambers feature in a subsequent scene when zombies swarm on the city.

Under The Skin

Scarlett Johannson starred in this chilling sci-fi watch.

Buchanan Galleries, George Square and the exterior of Celtic Park all feature when the Hollywood actress’s extra terrestrial character stalks the streets for prey.

Coming soon…

Several more films shot in Glasgow are on their way to the big screen with Batman and Indiana Jones among the characters spotted in the city.

Batgirl

The centre of Glasgow has been transformed into Gotham for the new Batgirl film.

Starring Leslie Grace as the titular character, filming of Batgirl has seen Parnie Street and King Street closed off for filming.

Indiana Jones 5

One of Hollywood’s most famous creations Indiana Jones is returning, with Glasgow set to star in the upcoming adventure film.

Buildings on Renfield Street, St Vincent Street and West Nile Street were draped in the stars and stripes of the American flag during filming.

A scene featuring the return of Apollo astronauts to New York is said to have been filmed in the city.

The Flash

Glasgow was again transformed into Gotham in July last year when filming of The Flash took place.

Batman could be seen exploring Renfield Street on his Batcycle during filming.

Falling Blocs: Tetris

Glasgow will also stand in for Soviet Union Moscow in 2022 film Tetris.

Starring Taron Egerton the film tells the story of the creation of the titular game.