A Glasgow-based filmmaker took home the top award for a ‘heartbreaking and liberating’ short film

Glasgow Short Film Festival 2023 finished its 16th edition in style last night, as it announced the winners of its two prestigious annual competitions plus the coveted Scottish and International Audience Awards, chosen by GSFF23 festival goers.

The Scottish Short Film Award honours inspiration and innovation in new Scottish cinema, and saw 20 new films compete, including 5 World Premieres. Named in honour of the legendary Scottish filmmaker, the Bill Douglas Award for International Short Film promotes cinematic storytelling that places sound and image centre stage.

28 documentary, animation and fiction shorts from Iran, Colombia, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the world were in competition, half of them screening in the UK for the first time at Glasgow Short Film Festival (GSFF).

Matt Lloyd, Festival Director, said:“The 16th edition has not just seen a return to pre-pandemic audience numbers, we have in fact experienced public and delegate attendance at an unprecedented level.

“Against the backdrop of this energy and enthusiasm for emerging cinematic voices, I am really thrilled to see such exciting choices by both our juries and competition audiences. The award winners have made works that in different ways feel urgent, compelling and timely. Congratulations to all of them!”

Who won the Glasgow Short Film Festival Scottish Short Film Award 2023?

The Scottish Short Film Award 2023 was won by Glasgow-based filmmaker Miranda Stern for Clean, a short and personal female-centred documentary about addiction and long-term recovery from it. Miranda receives a cash prize of £1000.

The GSFF23 Scottish Short Film Award was awarded by a jury consisting of: Girl director Adura Onashile, FilmFest Dresden co-director and Locarno Pardi di Domani selection committee member Anne Gaschütz and programmer and industry coordinator for Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival Julie Rousson.

The jury said:”We were deeply touched by the emotion driven by this very personal testimony, and surprised by the lightness of touch as we enter a film that does not prepare you either for its essence or conclusion…

“The strength of the vision, the detail of a relationship, the commitment to overcoming a deep personal struggle was for us filmmaking at its most urgent, dynamic, heartbreaking and ultimately liberating.”

The jury also gave a special mention to The Möbius Trip, a hallucinatory family road trip movie by Glasgow-based filmmaker Simone Smith, expressing their admiration for the strong and adventurous cinematic vision of the director and her visceral film that felt like a unique and peculiar viewing experience.

The Mobius Trip got runner-up in the Scottish Short Film Award category

Who won the Glasgow Short Film Festival Bill Douglas Award for International Short Film 2023?

The Bill Douglas Award for International Short Film was won by Lebanese artist and filmmaker Lawrence Abu Hamdan for 45th Parallel, a timely mediation on borders between countries. Lawrence receives a cash prize of £1000.

The GSFF23 Bill Douglas Award for International Short Film was decided by a jury featuring ZDF/ARTE commissioner Catherine Colas, producer, writer and artistic director of Beirut Shorts Nicolas Khabbaz and director of the 2022 Bill Douglas Award winner Handbook Pavel Mozhar.

The jury said:”Without leaving a closed space, this film takes us on a journey around the world, exploring the concept of the frontier - its very absurdity, violence and injustice. Thanks to its coherent dramaturgy, and playful and precise use of staging and music, the film leads us to a deeper reflection on humanity and the prevailing political order.”

The jury gave a special mention to 2nd Person by Portuguese artist and filmmaker Rita Barbosa, for its alienated yet empathic gaze at our society.

Who won the Glasgow Short Film Festival Internation Audience Award 2023?

The GSFF23 International Audience Award, chosen by festival goers, was won by Jorge Cadena for Flores del otro Patio.

Who won the Young Scottish Filmmaker Prize at Glasgow Short Film Festival 2023?

The Young Scottish Filmmaker Prize, delivered in partnership with GSFF by Glasgow Film Theatre and Eden Court Highlands went to Practice by Jack Heydon and My Name is Beth by Sayee Gogate.