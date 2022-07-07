The outdoor festival celebrating the works of Shakespeare is back for a summer of culture in the city’s west end.

Four of Shakespeare’s plays are being performed at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens this month.

Bard in the Botanics has staged more than 100 productions to audiences of more than 150,000.

The performance company is committed to bringing its audiences high-quality, imaginative and accessible productions of Shakespeare’s work and classical theatre.

All performances are subject to the weather, with the production company asking customers to check their website, social media and their answer phone for any cancellations.

Bard in the Botanics’ Artistic Director Gordon Barr said: “We are delighted to be returning to The Kibble Palace for this year’s season with productions that showcase the dramatic talent of one of Bard’s long-time core artists, Nicole Cooper ”

Here’s all you need to know about each of the four plays and how to get tickets.

What time does Bard in the Botanics take place?

All outdoor performances start at 7:45pm, with the performance space being open to ticket holders from 7:15pm.

Performances in the Kibble Palace Glasshouse start at 8pm, with the venue opening shortly before the performances for ticket holders.

What plays are being shown?

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

22 June - 9 July

Bard in the Botanics is presenting a brand new production of one of Shakespeare’s most magical plays.

The performance will be a celebration of freedom of expression in a dynamic and colourful show.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs for 2 hours and 40 minutes with a 15 minute interval and will take place in the main Botanic Gardens.

The cost of tickets is £25 per person, with £12 tickets for under 18s.

Tickets for their final performances can be purchased on their website.

Johnny Panchaund and Nicole Cooper staring in Medea

Medea

23 June - 9 July

This play about Medea, abandoned by her husband and left isolated and alone in a city, begins to plot revenge.

The thrilling Greek tragedy, has a new lease of life in a version by Kathy McKean and award-winning actor Nicole Cooper.

Performances take place in the Kibble Palace Glasshouse with a running time of 90 minutes.

Tickets have unfortunately sold out for these final performances.

Much Ado About Nothing

14 July - 30 July

The next series of Bard in the Botanics performances kicks off with Much Ado About Nothing.

One of Shakespeare’s wittiest plays gets a modern makeover, giving the performance a 21st century twist.

Much Ado About Nothing has an approximate running time of 2 hours and 30 minutes, with timings set to be updated closer to the running date.

Performances will take place in the Main Botanic Gardens and start at 7:45pm.

The cost of tickets is £25 per person, with £12 tickets for under 18s.

Tickets for Much Ado About nothing can be found on their website.

The Tempest

14 July - 30 July

The final of Shakespeare’s plays is set to be performed in the Kibble Palace Glasshouse.

The play explores how the past, present, reality and fantasy worlds collide in a story of love and loss.

There will be a distanced performance on 21 July for those who may not feel comfortable attending a full capacity event.

The approximate running time is 1 hour and 40 minutes and could be set to change when the play begins.

The cost of tickets is £25 per person, with £12 tickets for under 18s.