Rewind Festival will return to Scotland this month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two years of cancellations, Rewind festival will make its return to Scotland this month.

Thousands of 80’s music fans are expected to travel to Perth later this month to catch all their favourite acts at the retro music festival.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when is Rewind festival and can you still get tickets?

Most Popular

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.

When is the Rewind Festival Scotland?

Rewind Festival is scheduled to take place from Friday 22 July to Sunday 24 July 2022.

Where is the Rewind Festival Scotland?

The Scottish part of the festival is held at Scone Palace in Perth.

The Rewind Festival will not only take place in Scotland. The festival organisers also host the festival in two other locations in the UK with a different line-up. They will be in the following locations:

Rewind North takes place from Friday 5 August to Sunday 7 August 2022.

Rewind South takes place from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 August 2022.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available for the festival held at Scone Palace in Perth.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster and there are a variety of options still available from weekend to single day passes.

When will I receive my tickets for Rewind Festival 2022?

According to Ticketmaster you should receive your tickets five days before the event.

If your tickets do not arrive five days before you should contact the festival via their website or ticketmaster directly.

What is the line-up for Rewind Festival 2022?

Main Stage

Saturday

The Doctor

Altered Images

The Christians

T’Pau

Hue & Cry

Nik Kershaw

Heaven 17

Roland Gift

The Trevor Horn Band

Queen Symphonic

Billy Ocean

Holly Johnson

Sunday

Pat Sharp

Chesney Hawkes

Owen Paul

Pete Wylie

Limahl

The Blow Monkeys

Hugh Cornwell

Shalamar

Heather Small

Tom Bailey

Bananarama

Wet Wet Wet

The Flamingo Club

Friday - Rusty Egan

Saturday - Gary Davies

Sunday - Pat Sharp

Why was Rewind Festival 2021 cancelled?

The organisers of the festival released a statement stating that the scale of Rewind was ‘totally implausible’ due to the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

The statement read: "It is with massive disappointment that Rewind Festival HQ has to announce that the decision has been made to cancel this year’s planned Rewind Scotland."

It continued: "In the rest of the UK, we have very clear guidance that states from 21 June there will be a lifting of all restrictions which gives us a timeline we can all work with regarding the other Rewind Festivals taking place.”

“Unfortunately, we just don’t have that in Scotland."

How can I get to Perth from Glasgow?

By Bus

You can travel via bus from Glasgow to Perth. The journey takes as little as an hour with Megabus.

Megabus runs around 46 services a day, and you can book tickets on their official website from prices starting at £6.60.

By Train

You can catch frequent trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Perth.

Train times may be affected by delays to the volume of travellers and staff shortages so it is best to keep up to date via the Scotrail website.

What is the Rewind Festival?

The Rewind Festival is an annual music festival that takes place in Temple Island Meadows, Remenham, Berkshire near Henley-on-Thames, England, Capesthorne Hall, Cheshire, England, and Scone Palace, Perthshire in Scotland.

The first Rewind festival was first held in August 2009.

The festival was originally called "80s Rewind Festival" and it showcases bands and artists that had success in the 1980s.

As well as some of the best 80’s artists performing the festival also includes a weekend camp site, glamping options, fireworks, theme bars, silent discos, roller discos, karaoke and a Friday night welcome party.