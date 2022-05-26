In April 2022 Bloc Party released their highly anticipated, and long awaited sixth album Alpha Games.
The first single from the new album Traps was released in November 2021 to great reviews.
In support of the new album the band will embark on a nationwide tour that will kick off in Birmingham, and finish in Leeds.
The second last show of the tour will be in Glasgow and is set to be a great night as Bloc Party is known for putting on electrifying performances.
So, when are Bloc Party coming to Glasgow?
Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.
When are Bloc Party playing Glasgow?
Bloc Party are scheduled to play Barrowland in Glasgow on Friday 3 June.
Doors are scheduled to open at 7pm.
Can I still get tickets?
Yes, tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.
At the time of publishing ticket prices started as low as £33 per ticket, and went up to £34.50 for resale tickets.
Each order may have the additional admin and delivery charges applied. There can only be a maximum of four tickets purchased per order.
Where else in the UK are they playing?
Bloc Party’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:
- 26 May 2022 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
- 27 May 2022 – Rock City, Nottingham
- 28 May 2022 – Alexandra Palace, London
- 30 May 2022 – O2 Academy, Bristol
- 31 May 2022 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- 02 Jun 2022 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 04 Jun 2022 – O2 Academy, Leeds
What is the setlist?
The following is the setlist Bloc Party played at a gig in Utrecht, Amsterdam on 17 May 2022:
- Day Drinker
- You Should Know the Truth
- Hunting for Witches
- Rough Justice
- Real Talk
- Song for Clay (Disappear Here)
- Banquet
- In Situ
- Sex Magik
- By Any Means Necessary
- Different Drugs
- The Peace Offering
- The Prayer
- Ratchet
Encore:
- Traps
- If We Get Caught
- Flux
- Helicopter
- This Modern Love
Who are Bloc Party?
Bloc Party are an English rock alternative band.
The band is composed of Kele Okereke (lead vocals, rhythm guitar, keyboards, sampler), Russell Lissack (lead guitar, keyboards), Justin Harris (bass guitar, keyboards, saxophones, backing vocals) and Louise Bartle (drums, percussion).
The band were first formed at Reading Festival in 1999 after Okereke bumped into old school pal Lissak.
The band went through several band names before settling on Bloc Party in 2003.
Since releasing their first album Silent Alarm in 2005, the band has gone on to produce five more albums: A Weekend in the City (2007), Intimacy (2008), Four (2012), Hymns (2016) and Alpha Games (2022).
As well as the studio albums they have released three EPs and two remix albums. They have released over 22 singles in support of each project.
The band have been favourites among critics and fans alike and have been a crucial part of the UK rock scene since they dropped their first single She’s Hearing Voices in 2004 from their debut EP Bloc Party.