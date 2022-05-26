Bloc Party will be playing their second last show of their tour in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April 2022 Bloc Party released their highly anticipated, and long awaited sixth album Alpha Games.

The first single from the new album Traps was released in November 2021 to great reviews.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In support of the new album the band will embark on a nationwide tour that will kick off in Birmingham, and finish in Leeds.

Most Popular

The second last show of the tour will be in Glasgow and is set to be a great night as Bloc Party is known for putting on electrifying performances.

So, when are Bloc Party coming to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

When are Bloc Party playing Glasgow?

Bloc Party are scheduled to play Barrowland in Glasgow on Friday 3 June.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, tickets are still available via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing ticket prices started as low as £33 per ticket, and went up to £34.50 for resale tickets.

Each order may have the additional admin and delivery charges applied. There can only be a maximum of four tickets purchased per order.

Where else in the UK are they playing?

Bloc Party’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

26 May 2022 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

27 May 2022 – Rock City, Nottingham

28 May 2022 – Alexandra Palace, London

30 May 2022 – O2 Academy, Bristol

31 May 2022 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

02 Jun 2022 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

04 Jun 2022 – O2 Academy, Leeds

What is the setlist?

The following is the setlist Bloc Party played at a gig in Utrecht, Amsterdam on 17 May 2022:

Day Drinker

You Should Know the Truth

Hunting for Witches

Rough Justice

Real Talk

Song for Clay (Disappear Here)

Banquet

In Situ

Sex Magik

By Any Means Necessary

Different Drugs

The Peace Offering

The Prayer

Ratchet

Encore:

Traps

If We Get Caught

Flux

Helicopter

This Modern Love

Who are Bloc Party?

Bloc Party are an English rock alternative band.

The band is composed of Kele Okereke (lead vocals, rhythm guitar, keyboards, sampler), Russell Lissack (lead guitar, keyboards), Justin Harris (bass guitar, keyboards, saxophones, backing vocals) and Louise Bartle (drums, percussion).

The band were first formed at Reading Festival in 1999 after Okereke bumped into old school pal Lissak.

The band went through several band names before settling on Bloc Party in 2003.

Since releasing their first album Silent Alarm in 2005, the band has gone on to produce five more albums: A Weekend in the City (2007), Intimacy (2008), Four (2012), Hymns (2016) and Alpha Games (2022).

As well as the studio albums they have released three EPs and two remix albums. They have released over 22 singles in support of each project.