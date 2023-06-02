Bongo’s Bingo to put on show at TRNSMT this summer

Bongo’s Bingo have just announced they will be putting on a show at TRNSMT this summer.

TRNSMT’s Boogie Bar will host the show, as bingo-meets-dance experience, Bongo’s Bingo, has been added to the lineup.

Whilst this time, Bongo’s will be leaving the Bingo at home, party seekers can enjoy all the tunes, dancing, and prizes as can be expected at its regular shows, with its signature brand of liveliness taking place across the festival weekend.

The nights involve bingo, rave rounds, dance-offs, Karaoke, and prizes (including the above giant unicorn!)

Bongo’s Bingo is a new-take on bingo - that see’s traditional bingo mixed with dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments, currently taking place in almost 50 locations around the world - including SWG3 at Glasgow.

Prizes range from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

Back at the beginning of April, Samuel Jackson himself visited a Bongo’s Bingo show at SWG3 after a day filming his new thriller, Damaged, over in West Lothian and Edinburgh.

