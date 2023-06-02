Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ange Postecoglou shuts down Celtic exit talk amid Tottenham job links
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Bongo’s Bingo to put on show at TRNSMT this summer

Bongo’s Bingo is coming TRNSMT!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

Bongo’s Bingo have just announced they will be putting on a show at TRNSMT this summer.

TRNSMT’s Boogie Bar will host the show, as bingo-meets-dance experience, Bongo’s Bingo, has been added to the lineup.

Whilst this time, Bongo’s will be leaving the Bingo at home, party seekers can enjoy all the tunes, dancing, and prizes as can be expected at its regular shows, with its signature brand of liveliness taking place across the festival weekend.

Most Popular
    The nights involve bingo, rave rounds, dance-offs, Karaoke, and prizes (including the above giant unicorn!)The nights involve bingo, rave rounds, dance-offs, Karaoke, and prizes (including the above giant unicorn!)
    The nights involve bingo, rave rounds, dance-offs, Karaoke, and prizes (including the above giant unicorn!)

    Bongo’s Bingo is a new-take on bingo - that see’s traditional bingo mixed with dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments, currently taking place in almost 50 locations around the world - including SWG3 at Glasgow.

    Prizes range from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

    Back at the beginning of April, Samuel Jackson himself visited a Bongo’s Bingo show at SWG3 after a day filming his new thriller, Damaged, over in West Lothian and Edinburgh.

    TRNSMT is set to go down at the start of next month in the height of summer, July 7 to July 9.

    Related topics:BingoHome