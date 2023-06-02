Art Car Boot Sale returns to SWG3 this summer - with art ranging from £5 to £5000

Art Car Boot Sale, Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market, have shared the artist line-up for their fifth edition coming this summer.
Taking place at SWG3 in the venue’s vast indoor and outdoor spaces on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June, this exciting showcase of art is brought to you by Patricia Fleming Gallery and SWG3.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Art Car Boot Sale brings together over 100 renowned artists from across Scotland and beyond, who will sell work straight from their studios, from the boots of cars, vans, bikes and even the odd skateboard.
The artist list t is packed with an array of talent including Turner Prize nominees to award-winning, internationally renowned artists and emerging stars of the future.
Glasgow based visual artist Claire Barclay, who represented Scotland at the Venice Biennale in 2003, will return to Art Car Boot Sale. She is recognized for creating large-scale installations that explore the nature of materials and our complex relationships with them.
Amanda Seibæk will make her Art Car Boot Sale debut. Working across digital drawing, painting and print she uses various themes to ask questions, to stretch facts into fiction, and to visualise inner emotions. Her work has been exhibited in Denmark, England and most recently her acclaimed Hemispheres exhibition at SWG3.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In 2022, she was the recipient of the The Jon McFarland Print Prize and was also shortlisted for the John Byrne award.
Also confirmed is Sekai Machache, a Zimbabwean-Scottish visual artist and curator based in Glasgow. Machache’s work brings together layers of drawing, performance, film and photography into photographic compositions that deeply interrogate the notion of self.
Her practice is heavily influenced by African metaphysics and cosmology, ritual practice and performance, while her most recent project focuses on the Scottish landscape, Celtic folklore and Black Scottish Identity. Through a process of disseminating symbolic imagery, her work surfaces concerns around slavery, colonialism and the racial profile of rural Scotland.
Curated by a team of industry professionals, the Art Car Boot Sale is an invitation into Glasgow’s internationally recognised contemporary art sector. This special weekend gives visitors the opportunity to meet and buy directly from the artists, with prices ranging from £5.00 to £5000.00.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The artist line-up for 2023 includes lots of regulars as well as many artists joining for the first time.
The gallery partners with Art Money to support interest free purchases over 10 months available for items £1000 and over. Patricia Fleming, said:“Small pleasures; lunch with friends, meeting new folks, talking about art and leaving with an artwork you thought you couldn’t afford. Art Car Boot Sale at SWG3, is Glasgow at its best.”
Art Car Boot Sale takes place on June Saturday 24 (10am-6pm) and Sunday 25 (11am-5pm). Tickets are £5, available on the door at SWG3 or in advance here.
You can find the full list of artists and galleries in attendence below:
Artists
- Sam Ainsley
- Alex Allan
- Claire Barclay
- Christopher Bryant
- Roderick Buchanan
- Thomas Cameron
- Alan Campbell
- Christian Noelle Charles
- Rob Churm
- Michael Clarence
- Helen de Main
- Veronika Desova
- Alan Dimmick
- Jacqueline Donachie
- Rachel Duckhouse
- Réka Ferenc
- Louise Gibson
- Lyndsey Gilmour
- Alistair Gow
- Sarah Grant
- Mary Griffiths
- Ashanti Harris
- Emma Hislop
- Kenny Inglis
- Ariane Jackson Marini
- Sarah Kudirka
- Chris Leslie
- Le Liu
- Tessa Lynch
- Sekai Machache
- John Mackechnie
- Duncan Marquiss
- Mirella Martinez
- Calum Matheson
- Marietta Mavrokordatou
- Patrick McAlindon
- David McDiarmid
- Jo McGonigal
- Eilidh McNair
- Dafni Michalaki
- Niamh Moloney
- Matt Morris
- Kevin Morris
- Morven Mulgrew
- Scott Myles
- John Nicol
- Janie Nicoll
- Stuart Noble
- Katie Orton
- Kate Owens
- Toby Paterson
- Jim Ramsay
- Thom Rees
- Matthew Rich
- Daisy Richardson
- Baldvin Ringsted
- Emily Ritchie
- Steven Robertson
- Daniele Sambo
- Amanda Seibæk
- Beth Shapeero
- David Sherry
- Bronwen Sleigh
- Gillian Stewart
- Ruth Switalski
- Fraser Taylor
- Rhona Taylor
- Alasdair Wallace
- Ally Wallace
- Rhona Warwick Paterson
- Tilda Williams-Kelly
- Jessica Wolfson
- Gregor Wright
- Debbie Young
Groups & Galleries
Strata
- Alex Anderson
- Penny Anderson
- Abby Corbin
- Tom Graystone
- Julia Hoogkamer
- Russell McGovern
- Yena Park
- Alice Zonca
16NSt
- Catriona Beckett
- Coral Brookes
- Hannan Jones
- Sooun Kim
- Gabrielle Lockwood Estrin
- Aga Paulina Młyńczak
- Shae Myles
- Sofya Tagor
- Bart Urbański
- Eleni Wittbrodt
A-M-G5
- Henry Coombes
- Alan Hathaway
- Merlin James
- Fritz Welch
- Isabella Widger
Patricia Fleming Gallery
- Sara Barker
- Christine Borland
- Jacqueline Donachie
- Ilana Halperin
- Kevin Hutcheson
- Tessa Lynch
- Sekai Machache
- Jo McGonigal
- Christian Newby
- Kate V Robertson
- David Sherry
- Jane Topping
M.A.R.S. Print Studio
- Danny Augustine
- Rebecca McCormack
- Matthew Rich