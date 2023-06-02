Art Car Boot Sale returns to SWG3 this summer - with art ranging from £5 to £5000

The art gallery returns this summer - with artwork punted out of the back of a car boot at SWG3!

Art Car Boot Sale, Scotland’s biggest contemporary art market, have shared the artist line-up for their fifth edition coming this summer.

Taking place at SWG3 in the venue’s vast indoor and outdoor spaces on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th June, this exciting showcase of art is brought to you by Patricia Fleming Gallery and SWG3.

The Art Car Boot Sale brings together over 100 renowned artists from across Scotland and beyond, who will sell work straight from their studios, from the boots of cars, vans, bikes and even the odd skateboard.

The artist list t is packed with an array of talent including Turner Prize nominees to award-winning, internationally renowned artists and emerging stars of the future.

Glasgow based visual artist Claire Barclay, who represented Scotland at the Venice Biennale in 2003, will return to Art Car Boot Sale. She is recognized for creating large-scale installations that explore the nature of materials and our complex relationships with them.

Amanda Seibæk will make her Art Car Boot Sale debut. Working across digital drawing, painting and print she uses various themes to ask questions, to stretch facts into fiction, and to visualise inner emotions. Her work has been exhibited in Denmark, England and most recently her acclaimed Hemispheres exhibition at SWG3.

In 2022, she was the recipient of the The Jon McFarland Print Prize and was also shortlisted for the John Byrne award.

Also confirmed is Sekai Machache, a Zimbabwean-Scottish visual artist and curator based in Glasgow. Machache’s work brings together layers of drawing, performance, film and photography into photographic compositions that deeply interrogate the notion of self.

Over a 100 artists will be in attendence from across Scotland and beyond

Her practice is heavily influenced by African metaphysics and cosmology, ritual practice and performance, while her most recent project focuses on the Scottish landscape, Celtic folklore and Black Scottish Identity. Through a process of disseminating symbolic imagery, her work surfaces concerns around slavery, colonialism and the racial profile of rural Scotland.

Curated by a team of industry professionals, the Art Car Boot Sale is an invitation into Glasgow’s internationally recognised contemporary art sector. This special weekend gives visitors the opportunity to meet and buy directly from the artists, with prices ranging from £5.00 to £5000.00.

The artist line-up for 2023 includes lots of regulars as well as many artists joining for the first time.

The gallery partners with Art Money to support interest free purchases over 10 months available for items £1000 and over. Patricia Fleming, said:“Small pleasures; lunch with friends, meeting new folks, talking about art and leaving with an artwork you thought you couldn’t afford. Art Car Boot Sale at SWG3, is Glasgow at its best.”

Art Car Boot Sale takes place on June Saturday 24 (10am-6pm) and Sunday 25 (11am-5pm). Tickets are £5, available on the door at SWG3 or in advance here .

The art car boot sale at SWG3 is returning this summer

You can find the full list of artists and galleries in attendence below:

Artists

Sam Ainsley

Alex Allan

Claire Barclay

Christopher Bryant

Roderick Buchanan

Thomas Cameron

Alan Campbell

Christian Noelle Charles

Rob Churm

Michael Clarence

Helen de Main

Veronika Desova

Alan Dimmick

Jacqueline Donachie

Rachel Duckhouse

Réka Ferenc

Louise Gibson

Lyndsey Gilmour

Alistair Gow

Sarah Grant

Mary Griffiths

Ashanti Harris

Emma Hislop

Kenny Inglis

Ariane Jackson Marini

Sarah Kudirka

Chris Leslie

Le Liu

Tessa Lynch

Sekai Machache

John Mackechnie

Duncan Marquiss

Mirella Martinez

Calum Matheson

Marietta Mavrokordatou

Patrick McAlindon

David McDiarmid

Jo McGonigal

Eilidh McNair

Dafni Michalaki

Niamh Moloney

Matt Morris

Kevin Morris

Morven Mulgrew

Scott Myles

John Nicol

Janie Nicoll

Stuart Noble

Katie Orton

Kate Owens

Toby Paterson

Jim Ramsay

Thom Rees

Matthew Rich

Daisy Richardson

Baldvin Ringsted

Emily Ritchie

Steven Robertson

Daniele Sambo

Amanda Seibæk

Beth Shapeero

David Sherry

Bronwen Sleigh

Gillian Stewart

Ruth Switalski

Fraser Taylor

Rhona Taylor

Alasdair Wallace

Ally Wallace

Rhona Warwick Paterson

Tilda Williams-Kelly

Jessica Wolfson

Gregor Wright

Debbie Young

Groups & Galleries

Strata

Alex Anderson

Penny Anderson

Abby Corbin

Tom Graystone

Julia Hoogkamer

Russell McGovern

Yena Park

Alice Zonca

16NSt

Catriona Beckett

Coral Brookes

Hannan Jones

Sooun Kim

Gabrielle Lockwood Estrin

Aga Paulina Młyńczak

Shae Myles

Sofya Tagor

Bart Urbański

Eleni Wittbrodt

A-M-G5

Henry Coombes

Alan Hathaway

Merlin James

Fritz Welch

Isabella Widger

Patricia Fleming Gallery

Sara Barker

Christine Borland

Jacqueline Donachie

Ilana Halperin

Kevin Hutcheson

Tessa Lynch

Sekai Machache

Jo McGonigal

Christian Newby

Kate V Robertson

David Sherry

Jane Topping

M.A.R.S. Print Studio