Classic Glasgow rock band Gun announce new album and huge Barrowlands show next month

Gun are set to release the new album next year alongside a huge homecoming show at the Barrowlands in December

Scottish rock heroes - GUN - are delighted to announce their ninth studio album ‘Hombres’ is set for release in April 2024 via a new label deal with Cooking Vinyl. To celebrate, the band have also shared new single “All Fired Up”, which is available on all streaming platforms along with an official video.

You can stream the bands new single 'All Fired Up' here and watch the video here.

‘Hombres’ is the first album of all new music from Gun in six years, since 2017’s ‘Favourite Pleasures’, which entered the UK official album chart at #16. The record also features new full-time guitarist Ru Moy, adding further heft to the group’s rock ballast.

Speaking of the new record, guitarist Giuliano “Jools” Gizzi enthuses: “This is one of the proudest pieces of work we’ve ever done, truly Gun in its finest form”.

Vocalist Dante Gizzi adds: “We are proud of the new record and know the fans will love it. We always try to push forward and innovate; it’s essential as it’s how we keep ourselves passionate and excited about making music after so long together. It’s important to bring new blood and fresh ideas into the band, too, and Ru has already added a new dynamic.” The thirteen tracks on ‘Hombres' were recorded and produced by Simon Bloor (Trevor Horn) with mixing by Daryl Thorpe (Foo Fighters) at Morsecode Studios and Strongroom Studios.

The record boasts guest vocals from Beverley Skeete (Elton John, Chaka Khan, Tom Jones, Johnny Cash), Mary Pearce (Primal Scream, Lionel Ritchie, Chaka Khan) and Sarah-Jane Skeete (Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, Bill Wyman) of The Sisterhood on several tracks, as well as a guest performance on the drums from Joe Lazerus of Twin Atlantic.

The album will be available in multiple formats as both standard and deluxe editions, including on CD, vinyl, and digitally. You can pre-order your desired physical format now here.

2024 also marks the 30th anniversary of GUN’s silver-certified, third album Swagger, which stormed into the official UK album chart at #5 and spawned 4 UK Top 40 singles including smash-hit cover “Word Up” (#8), "Don't Say It's Over" (#19), "The Only One" (#29), and "Something Worthwhile" (#39). Their boisterous cover of Cameo’s “Word Up” also earnt the group their first MTV Europe Music Award.

Later today GUN and Sharleen Spiteri of Texas top the bill at Resonate, the Scottish music industry conference. The two bands sprang out of the Glasgow circuit at the same time in the ‘80s, managed by the same stable at that point – and now reunite for the first time in decades.

Stage sponsors GUN headline the live bill, debuting new single “All Fired Up” and tunes from ‘Hombres', while Sharleen is the keynote speaker. GUN are keen to support what they see as a vital resource in helping grow Scotland’s music industry and provide opportunities for emerging talent.

Gun have announced their brand new album, Hombres, coming next year, alongside a Barrowlands show next month

Following their Chepstow Castle concert alongside Lancastrian rapscallions Massive Wagons this August, Gun are now lining up more live dates for 2024. In the meantime, fans can catch them at Planet Rockstock in Wales this December, as well as at three homeland headline dates including their not-to-be-missed festive bash at Barrowlands.

Tickets for all GUN shows are on sale now here. Full dates and details for gigs this year are as follows:

GUN - LIVE DATES 2023