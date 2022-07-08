Connect Festival 2022: dates, how to get tickets for the festival and what is the line up

Connect Festival will return to Edinburgh in August.

By Beth Franklin
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:50 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Connect will once again bring a stellar line up of guests to Edinburgh this summer.

The festival will bring together the best musical acts, comedy guests and food that Scotland has to offer in late August 2022.

So, when and where will the festival take place?

    Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

    When is the Connect Festival?

    The Connect Festival is scheduled to take place from Friday 26 August to Sunday 28 August 2022.

    The campsite at Connect Festival will open at 9am on Friday 26 August and close at 11am on Monday 29 August.

    Arena gates will open at midday and the event finishes at 11pm each day.

    The VIP area will close at midnight each night.

    Where is the Connect Festival held?

    The festival will be held at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showground.

    Can I still get tickets?

    Tickets are still available for day and weekend passes to the festival.

    The tickets can be purchased via the Connect festival website.

    Prices for tickets start from:

    • General Admission for one day (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) - £65 + booking fee
    • Three Day weekend (Friday to Sunday) - £165 + booking fee

    What is the line-up for Connect Festival 2022?

    Connect have announced a stellar line-up across all three of their stages:

    The following acts are scheduled to play the 2022 festival:

    Friday

    The Grand Parade

    Idles

    Jon Hopkins

    Black Coffee

    John Grant

    Jessie Bucklet & Bernard Butler

    Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul

    Future Utopia Maeve

    Guitars & Other Machines

    Joesef

    Moses Boyd

    Lyra

    Cloth

    Jealous of The Birds

    LVRA

    Unknown Pleasures

    Optimo (Espacio)

    India Jordan

    Hammer

    Taahliah

    Pocket

    Saturday

    The Grand Parade

    The Chemical Brothers

    Bonobo

    The Twilight Sad

    Caribou

    Holly Humberstone

    Chloe Moriondo

    Guitars & Other Machines

    Ride

    Low

    Matt Maltese

    Willie Healey

    NewDad

    Swim School

    Opus Kink

    Unknown Pleasures

    Erol Alkan

    Krystal Klear

    Dance System

    Nightwave

    Push It

    Nadia Summer B2B DJJA

    Sunday

    The Grand Parade

    The National

    Mogwai

    Bombay Bicycle Club

    Little Simz

    Self Esteem

    Black Country, New Road

    Rae Morris

    Rachel Chinouriri

    Guitars & Other Machines

    Idlewild

    Admiral Fallow

    Sudan Archives

    DEHD

    Hamish Hawk

    Lizzie Reid

    Geese

    Kathleen Frances

    Unknown Pleasures

    Horse Meat Disco

    Sam Gellaitry

    Jamz Supernova

    Barry Can’t Swim

    Rebecca Vasmat

    Karma Kid

    How can I get to Edinburgh from Glasgow?

    By Bus

    If you’re getting the bus to Glasgow your best bet is going to the Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow.

    You can catch the Citylink 900 bus which offers frequent services. The official timetable can be found on the Citylink website.

    By Train

    You can catch frequent trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Haymarket.

    Train times may be affected by delays to the volume of travellers and staff shortages so it is best to keep up to date via the Scotrail website.

    What is the Connect Festival?

    Connect prides themselves on bringing fans the very best music from global stars to local heroes, from grassroots to international, we are building a festival for you to discover and enjoy.

    The festival also features comedy, spoken word, debate, visual arts as well as exceptional food and drink from local talent, and big-name Scottish chefs.

