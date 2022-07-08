Connect will once again bring a stellar line up of guests to Edinburgh this summer.
The festival will bring together the best musical acts, comedy guests and food that Scotland has to offer in late August 2022.
So, when and where will the festival take place?
Most Popular
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
When is the Connect Festival?
The Connect Festival is scheduled to take place from Friday 26 August to Sunday 28 August 2022.
The campsite at Connect Festival will open at 9am on Friday 26 August and close at 11am on Monday 29 August.
Arena gates will open at midday and the event finishes at 11pm each day.
The VIP area will close at midnight each night.
Where is the Connect Festival held?
The festival will be held at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showground.
Can I still get tickets?
Tickets are still available for day and weekend passes to the festival.
The tickets can be purchased via the Connect festival website.
Prices for tickets start from:
- General Admission for one day (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) - £65 + booking fee
- Three Day weekend (Friday to Sunday) - £165 + booking fee
What is the line-up for Connect Festival 2022?
Connect have announced a stellar line-up across all three of their stages:
The following acts are scheduled to play the 2022 festival:
Friday
The Grand Parade
Idles
Jon Hopkins
Black Coffee
John Grant
Jessie Bucklet & Bernard Butler
Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul
Future Utopia Maeve
Guitars & Other Machines
Joesef
Moses Boyd
Lyra
Cloth
Jealous of The Birds
LVRA
Unknown Pleasures
Optimo (Espacio)
India Jordan
Hammer
Taahliah
Saturday
The Grand Parade
The Chemical Brothers
Bonobo
The Twilight Sad
Caribou
Holly Humberstone
Chloe Moriondo
Guitars & Other Machines
Ride
Low
Matt Maltese
Willie Healey
NewDad
Swim School
Opus Kink
Unknown Pleasures
Erol Alkan
Krystal Klear
Dance System
Nightwave
Push It
Nadia Summer B2B DJJA
Sunday
The Grand Parade
The National
Mogwai
Bombay Bicycle Club
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Black Country, New Road
Rae Morris
Rachel Chinouriri
Guitars & Other Machines
Idlewild
Admiral Fallow
Sudan Archives
DEHD
Hamish Hawk
Lizzie Reid
Geese
Kathleen Frances
Unknown Pleasures
Horse Meat Disco
Sam Gellaitry
Jamz Supernova
Barry Can’t Swim
Rebecca Vasmat
Karma Kid
How can I get to Edinburgh from Glasgow?
By Bus
If you’re getting the bus to Glasgow your best bet is going to the Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow.
You can catch the Citylink 900 bus which offers frequent services. The official timetable can be found on the Citylink website.
By Train
You can catch frequent trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Haymarket.
Train times may be affected by delays to the volume of travellers and staff shortages so it is best to keep up to date via the Scotrail website.
What is the Connect Festival?
Connect prides themselves on bringing fans the very best music from global stars to local heroes, from grassroots to international, we are building a festival for you to discover and enjoy.
The festival also features comedy, spoken word, debate, visual arts as well as exceptional food and drink from local talent, and big-name Scottish chefs.