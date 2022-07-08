Connect Festival will return to Edinburgh in August.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Connect will once again bring a stellar line up of guests to Edinburgh this summer.

The festival will bring together the best musical acts, comedy guests and food that Scotland has to offer in late August 2022.

So, when and where will the festival take place?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is the Connect Festival?

The Connect Festival is scheduled to take place from Friday 26 August to Sunday 28 August 2022.

The campsite at Connect Festival will open at 9am on Friday 26 August and close at 11am on Monday 29 August.

Arena gates will open at midday and the event finishes at 11pm each day.

The VIP area will close at midnight each night.

Where is the Connect Festival held?

The festival will be held at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre Showground.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for day and weekend passes to the festival.

The tickets can be purchased via the Connect festival website.

Prices for tickets start from:

General Admission for one day (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) - £65 + booking fee

Three Day weekend (Friday to Sunday) - £165 + booking fee

What is the line-up for Connect Festival 2022?

Connect have announced a stellar line-up across all three of their stages:

The following acts are scheduled to play the 2022 festival:

Friday

The Grand Parade

Idles

Jon Hopkins

Black Coffee

John Grant

Jessie Bucklet & Bernard Butler

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul

Future Utopia Maeve

Guitars & Other Machines

Joesef

Moses Boyd

Lyra

Cloth

Jealous of The Birds

LVRA

Unknown Pleasures

Optimo (Espacio)

India Jordan

Hammer

Taahliah

Pocket

Saturday

The Grand Parade

The Chemical Brothers

Bonobo

The Twilight Sad

Caribou

Holly Humberstone

Chloe Moriondo

Guitars & Other Machines

Ride

Low

Matt Maltese

Willie Healey

NewDad

Swim School

Opus Kink

Unknown Pleasures

Erol Alkan

Krystal Klear

Dance System

Nightwave

Push It

Nadia Summer B2B DJJA

Sunday

The Grand Parade

The National

Mogwai

Bombay Bicycle Club

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Black Country, New Road

Rae Morris

Rachel Chinouriri

Guitars & Other Machines

Idlewild

Admiral Fallow

Sudan Archives

DEHD

Hamish Hawk

Lizzie Reid

Geese

Kathleen Frances

Unknown Pleasures

Horse Meat Disco

Sam Gellaitry

Jamz Supernova

Barry Can’t Swim

Rebecca Vasmat

Karma Kid

How can I get to Edinburgh from Glasgow?

By Bus

If you’re getting the bus to Glasgow your best bet is going to the Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow.

You can catch the Citylink 900 bus which offers frequent services. The official timetable can be found on the Citylink website.

By Train

You can catch frequent trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Haymarket.

Train times may be affected by delays to the volume of travellers and staff shortages so it is best to keep up to date via the Scotrail website.

What is the Connect Festival?

Connect prides themselves on bringing fans the very best music from global stars to local heroes, from grassroots to international, we are building a festival for you to discover and enjoy.