Festival Village in the Merchant City is hosting a puppy pool party this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog-friendly beer garden is inviting Glasgow pooches and their owners for a day of food and drinks.

Refreshments will include dog biscuits provided by BrewDog, as well as dog-friendly beer. The humans will be able to enjoy Festival Village’s extensive drinks menu including draught beers, boozy slushies and cocktails. Also on offer will be Greek street food from Glasgow based food truck Feta.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Puppy Pool Party is taking place this weekend

Most Popular

The Puppy Pool Party gives dogs and their owners the chance to hang out in the huge beer garden whilst being thoroughly entertained. For dogs who love the spotlight, Festival Village will be hosting a best trick competition, with prizes available. There’ll also be a variety of lawn games, as well as the main event – the paddling pools and sprinklers.

Festival Village: Merchant City is only a short walk from Glasgow Queen Street and Argyle Street Stations, making it accessible for dog-owners.