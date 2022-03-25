Attention Glasgow - tickets for Florence + the Machine’s 2022 Dance Fever Tour are now on sale.

Florence + the Machine has announced ticket details ahead of the much anticipated Glasgow concert at OVO Hydro in November.

The tour will feature most if not all of the songs on the band’s fifth studio album, Dance Fever, which is due to be released on May 13, 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Florence + the Machine playing in Glasgow?

Florence + the Machine take to the stage at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday November 27, 2022.

The band last played at the OVO Hydro in 2018 when promoting their High As Hope album.

Musician Florence Welch of the music group Florence and the Machine.

Where else are they playing?

Florence + the Machine will kick-off their European tour in Paris on Monday November 14, 2022.

It’s then on to Cardiff, London, Bournemouth and Manchester with the second half of the tour taking place in Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham and Dublin.

This is a full list of dates and venues for Florence + the Machine’s European Tour 2022:

Paris - Monday November 14 - Accor Arena

Cardiff - Wednesday November 16 - Motorpoint Arena

London - Friday November 18 - The O2

London - Saturday November 19 - The O2

Bournemouth - Monday November 21 - International Centre

Manchester - Tuesday November 22 - AO Arena

Birmingham - Thursday November 24 - Utilita Arena

Leeds - Friday November 25 - First Direct Arena

Glasgow - Sunday November 27 - OVO Hydro

Nottingham - Monday November 28 - Motorpoint Arena

Dublin - Wednesday November 30 - 3Arena

How do I get tickets to the Glasgow concert?

Tickets went on sale on Friday March 25 via Ticketmaster.

There are tickets still available and they range in price from £42.15 to £115.15 (service and facility charges not included).

Subhead 4: what is the setlist?

This new Florence + the Machine 2022 tour will promote the band’s new and still to be released new album, Dance Fever.

However, fans can expect to hear some of the band’s most popular tracks including:

Shake It Out

Never Let Me Go

Dog Days Are Over

Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)

You’ve Got The Love

Cosmic Love

Ship To Wreck

What Kind of M

Who is the support act?

British singer-songwriter Willie J Healey will feature at all concerts however London singer and musician, Aziya, will join Florence + the Machine for both concerts in London.

Who are Florence + the Machine and what songs are they known for?

The band formed in London in 2007 and their style of music is best described as indie rock.

Florence Welch, from London, is the lead vocalist in the band and other members include keyboardist Isabella Summers, guitarist Rob Ackroyd and harpist Tom Monge.

The band released its debut album Lungs in the summer of 2009 and followed it up with the release of Ceremonials which revered music magazine Q listed as the best album of the year in 2011.

Florence + the Machine went on to release their third album, How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, in 2015 - the album would go on to top the charts in both the UK and the US Billboard 200.