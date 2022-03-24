10 Glasgow theatre shows to get excited about in 2022

We take a look at some of the best shows coming to Glasgow this year.

With the final Covid-19 restrictions lifting across Scotland later this month, now is the time to delve into what’s coming to Glasgow’s theatres this year – from hit musicals to record-breaking podcasts, there’s something for everyone on this list of must-see shows.

10. Scottish Ballet – Snow Queen

The Snow Queen will return this Christmas

Scottish Ballet’s beloved, glittering, ice spectacle Snow Queen makes a long-awaited return to the Glasgow stage at the Theatre Royal at Christmas, following a sold-out tour in 2019.

9. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Layton Williams and Eastenders’ Shane Richie are reprising their roles in this hit musical about beating the bullies and stepping out of the darkness. Don’t miss this show that has everybody talking at the Theatre Royal in April.

8. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The world premiere stage adaptation of this Sunday Times bestseller hits Glasgow in October at the Theatre Royal, prior to London’s West End.

7. Live podcasts

Podcasts have made the leap from streaming platforms to the live stage in recent years and audiences have been flocking in their droves. Those hungry for knowledge can catch No Such Thing As a Fish in September, whilst the hugely popular The Guilty Feminist will be taking to the stage at the Pavilion Theatre.

6. Brydon, Mack and Mitchell

Rob Bryan, Lee Mack and David Mitchell will be in Glasgow in May

Top comics Rob Bryan, Lee Mack and David Mitchell have teamed up for a UK tour filled with comedy, chat and general messing around. They’re stopping off at the Theatre Royal in May for three nights.

5. Hang

Tron Theatre Company is staging award-winning playwright debbie tucker green’s provocative play Hang in May. Exploring the fine line between justice and vengeance, this is a must-see play about one woman’s unspeakable decision.

4. Cyrano de Bergerac

BAFTA-winner James McAvoy is bringing his award-winning performance as Cyrano de Bergerac to Theatre Royal Glasgow for a sold-out run of performances.

3. The Cher Show

After conquering Broadway in 2019, this ultimate tribute to the global megastar is hitting the King’s Theatre in October as part of a UK-wide tour. Expect all your favourite hits, including Believe, If I Could Turn Back Time and The Shoop Shoop Song.

2. Dreamgirls

One of the biggest musicals of the year arrives in Glasgow for a two-week run at the King’s Theatre in October. The show-stopping And I Am Telling You is worth the ticket price alone.

1. SIX

SIX is coming to Glasgow this summer

Starting its life at Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, SIX the Musical has become a global phenomenon, playing sell-out shows all around the globe. This empowering slice of her-story is returning to the Theatre Royal Glasgow in June.