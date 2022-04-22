James Blake is making a return to the UK for a number of shows in 2022 - but will be playing Glasgow?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Blake announced in September of 2021, that he would return to the UK for a limited four-city tour throughout the months of April and May in 2022.

The tour Friends That Break Your Heart was announced in support of his most recent album of the same name that was released 8 October 2021.

So where can you get tickets for the upcoming James Blake show?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about his performance in Glasgow.

Most Popular

When is James Blake playing Glasgow?

James Blake is scheduled to play the O2 Academy in Glasgow on 30 April 2022. Doors are expected to open at 7pm.

The musician will be kicking his show off in Glasgow it will be a night that fans don’t want to miss.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for Blake’s O2 academy show on Ticketmaster .

Prices for tickets currently range from £28.75 to £31.05, these prices do not include additional admin fees.

What is the setlist for the Glasgow show?

The tour has yet to commence so the setlist has not been released to the public as of yet. However, fans can no doubt expect to hear some of his most popular songs like Retrograde.

While there is no official setlist, setlistfm.com have one listed from his most recent show at Carnaval de Bahidora in February of this year:

Before

Life Round Here

Limit to Your Love

I Keep Calling

Klavierwerke/CMYK

Life Is Not the Same

Say What You Will

Godspeed

Voyeur

Stop What You’re Doing

Retrograde

Where else in the UK is James Blake playing?

James Blake’s Friends That Break Your Heart tour is expected to hit many cities across Europe and the UK.

James Blake’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

30 April 2022 – O2 Academy Glasgow

1 May 2022 – O2 Apollo Manchester

15 May 2022 – O2 Academy Sheffield

17 May 2022 – Alexandra Palace, London

Who is James Blake?

James Blake is an English singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, who garnered critical acclaim and international recognition when he released a series of EP’s in 2010 entitled CMYK and Klavierwerke.

Since then he has released five studio albums, six EP’s which have spanned 28 singles and 13 music videos.

Blake has made a name for himself as one of the most versatile artists in the industry. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music and across many genres.

The musician has collaborated with Bon Iver, Jay-Z, Rosalia, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, SZA and many more.

One of his most notable collaborations comes from when he was featured and produced on the song Forward from Beyonce’s groundbreaking 2016 Lemonade.