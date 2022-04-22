Glasvegas to celebrate Record Store Day with ‘secret’ Glasgow show

What’s happeing? As music fans across the country prepare to celebrate their favourite record stores tomorrow (Saturday 23 April), it has been announced that Glasgow band Glasvegas will perform an intimate show to fans in the East End.
When and where: Taking place from 2pm at Blitzkrieg Shop, fans will see James and Robert Allan play a selection of hits and they may debut a new song.
Frontman James said: “It is exciting, playing there. It’s something I don’t do often enough, I like just grabbing the guitar and then there’ll be people standing right in front of you and you get to share some songs with them. And it’s a good place to do it, because there are less and less record shops. These places are important and they get more and more rare. Blitzkrieg is a brilliant place.”
Most Popular
Alan McGee – the band’s co-manager – recently proclaimed Blitzkrieg, which is on London Road, the best record shop in Scotland. James explained we all need to do what we can to support it and stores like it.
He said: “Record shops are getting more and more rare. And these places are so important, both for the support they provide to musicians and for the connection you as a consumer get to the music.”
With lots of big plans coming your way soon for Glasvegas, James is looking forward to getting out and playing shows.
“I hope to share new music, more new ideas in the new music and play more gigs. We’ve been talking about maybe doing some acoustic shows as well, because we loved doing that in 2019. Yeah, I think just expect the unexpected and even then we might surprise you.”