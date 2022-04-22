Glasvegas to celebrate Record Store Day with ‘secret’ Glasgow show

Glasvegas will perform surprise show in an East End record shop in celebration of Record Store Day.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s happeing? As music fans across the country prepare to celebrate their favourite record stores tomorrow (Saturday 23 April), it has been announced that Glasgow band Glasvegas will perform an intimate show to fans in the East End.

When and where: Taking place from 2pm at Blitzkrieg Shop, fans will see James and Robert Allan play a selection of hits and they may debut a new song.

Glasvegas to play a ‘surprise’ show in Glasgow for record store day

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontman James said: “It is exciting, playing there. It’s something I don’t do often enough, I like just grabbing the guitar and then there’ll be people standing right in front of you and you get to share some songs with them. And it’s a good place to do it, because there are less and less record shops. These places are important and they get more and more rare. Blitzkrieg is a brilliant place.”

Most Popular

Alan McGee – the band’s co-manager – recently proclaimed Blitzkrieg, which is on London Road, the best record shop in Scotland. James explained we all need to do what we can to support it and stores like it.

He said: “Record shops are getting more and more rare. And these places are so important, both for the support they provide to musicians and for the connection you as a consumer get to the music.”

With lots of big plans coming your way soon for Glasvegas, James is looking forward to getting out and playing shows.