A big band jazz ensemble will provide the backing track for the Great Gatsby-esque party in a castle just outside East Kilbride

A five-star Scottish castle is turning the clock back to the jazz age and transforming its ballroom into an exclusive evening inspired by Gatsby’s lavish gatherings.

Forget about the crumbling UK economy for one night only and travel back 100 years to the roaring 20’s with the boujee new event in Crossbasket Castle, just outside Glasgow.

Organisers promise a ‘decadent Great Gatsby Ball featuring fine food, dancing and entertainment from the 20-piece Cosmopolitan Big Band‘. The castle can be found between Blantyre and East Kilbride, with the event set to go down Saturday March 4.

A sparkling drinks reception and canapes will greet partygoers, followed by a three-course menu expertly curated by the castle’s ‘Executive Chef’ - who oversees the award-winning Michel Roux Jr at Crossbasket restaurant.

The dining hall and interiors are just as stunning as the exterior of Crossbasket Castle

Tickets cost £95 per person and include:

Sparkling drinks reception

Delicious three course dinner

Jazz band and entertainment until 1am

Accommodation packages are also available, based on double occupancy. Tickets to join the party of the year are available at the Crossbasket Castle website.

Located between Blantyre and East Kilbride - the stunning Crossbasket Castle is hosting a Gatsby-esque roaring 20’s ball

Crossbasket Castle is a stunning 17th century castle that has been ‘sensitively renovated’ into a hotel and event venue. The castle grounds include a large swathe of woodland, offering nature walks along the Rotten Calder waters - with views over the stretch of river featuring rapids and waterfalls.

Since opening in 2015, Crossbasket Castle – which is managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) – has attracted numerous accolades including Best Newcomer at the Condé Nast Johansens Annual Awards for Excellence and Castle Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards.