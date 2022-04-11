The race is on for Glasgow athletes and fun runnners to sign up for one of the country’s most popular 10k road races and fun runs for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers say they are excited to welcome back runners of all abilities, from novice to experienced club and international athletes, when the Paisley 10k Race takes place on Sunday, August 21.

And it’s immediately followed by the shorter Fun Run for people of all ages, who will pass some of Paisley town centre’s most famous landmarks on their route.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is organised by OneRen – the local charitable trust providing cultural, leisure and sporting opportunities to help people enjoy active and healthy lives – supported by Renfrewshire Council and Kilbarchan Amateur Athletics Club.

The Paisley 10k is Scotland’s third largest road race and the official charity partner is the Armed Forces veterans’ charity, Erskine.

Kilbarchan AAC athletes, Lewis Hannigan and Amy Teasdale, are looking forward to the big race day.

Kilbarchan AAC athletes Lewis Hannigan and Amy Teasdale visited Paisley Town Centre, which is on the Paisley 10k and Fun Run route, recently.

Lewis (18) who has run for Great Britain, said: “I’m glad that the Paisley 10k Race is back and I’m looking forward to taking part again this year.”

Amy (15) who has represented Scotland, added: “I’m too young to take part in the 10k Race, but I’ll definitely do the Fun Run.”

Due to Covid restrictions, the Paisley 10k and Fun Run couldn’t be held in 2020 or 2021 and the last time it was staged in 2019, there were 3500 people racing around the streets of Paisley in the road race and Fun Run.

There is more than £2000 in prize money up for grabs in the 10K race and trophies for the both boys and girls fun runners who are aged under seven, eight to 12 year old and 13 to 15 year old.

Entrants’ early bird discounts are available until May 31, with online entries closing at noon on Friday, August 19, as no entries are available on race day.

Prices can be seen on sign-up at register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Paisley10KRoadRacewithFunRun2022

Mark Tokeley, head of leisure and community services at OneRen said: “It’s great to be back with one of the year’s biggest outdoor events in Renfrewshire.

“Everyone has missed the extremely popular Paisley 10K and Fun Run, so let’s make this year’s return the biggest and best we’ve every had.

“It’s a great day out for all the family – whether you’re taking part in the road race, jogging through the streets of Paisley in the Fun Run, or standing on the pavements cheering everyone on.”