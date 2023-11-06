Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Team news: Rangers starting XI vs Hearts confirmed as 2 changes made
Team news: Celtic starting XI v Ross County named as 6 changes made
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Green Brigade hit back at Celtic ban with stinging statement

Irn-Bru Carnival offer a free ride for Ginger people on ‘Ginger Day’ next year

Gingers will benefit from a free ride at the Irn-Bru Carnival at the SEC in Glasgow on ‘Ginger Day’ next year!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s longest running festive fun fair, The IRN-BRU Carnival, has announced its return - and is encouraging gingers to come along for a free ride at the Carnival on their newly coined: ‘Ginger Day’.

Those with a fiery head of red hair will be treated to an extra ride of their choice when they attend the IRN-BRU Carnival on Friday, January 12 2024. All you need to do is turn up and be ginger! 1 in 8 of us Scots are ginger, so it’s due to be a popular one. Book your tickets now for the IRN-BRU Carnival.

The Irn-Bru Carnival is set to open in the SEC on December 22 and run straight through until January 14.

Most Popular

    Tickets to the IRN-BRU Carnival, opening on December 22 2023, include 10 vouchers per person which can be used at 65+ rides and attractions, numerous food and drink vendors, and gives wee ones access to inflatable-play.

    Whether you are into the thrill of the waltzers or the sticky wall, the action of the dodgems or the fun of the inflatable play, the 2023 Carnival will be packed full of the usual family favourites and exciting new attractions, with more still to be announced.

    Finally, a win for the gingers.Finally, a win for the gingers.
    Finally, a win for the gingers.

    As well as the return of The IRN-BRU Carnival’s popular Autism Friendly Sessions running Sunday December 31 (11am-2pm) and Tuesday January 9 (4pm-9pm), Carnival organisers have hinted at the continuation of its free ticket initative for local charities and groups and carnival ambassadors.

    Standard entry tickets are available from £18.50 with discounts available for groups, concessions and Young Scot card holders, and kids under three go free. To buy tickets when they go live, and to find out more - check out the Irn Bru Carnival website.

    Related topics:PeopleScotlandTicketsGlasgow