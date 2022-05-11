The Queen’s Baton relay will kick off soon - but when will it be coming to Glasgow?

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to commence in the coming weeks.

The relay will take place across the whole of the UK, as well as some international destinations, for a total of 29 days.

The relay race will culminate at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth games which will be held in Birmingham.

So, when will the Baton Relay come through Glasgow this year?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming events across the country.

When does the relay start?

The relay race is set to kick off in London on 2 June coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Baton will spend five days in London to commemorate The Queen’s 70th year as Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth.

What is the Queen’s Baton Relay?

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a relay around the world held before the beginning of the Commonwealth Games.

The Baton carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, currently Queen Elizabeth II. The relay traditionally begins at Buckingham Palace in London.

Ian Reid, Chief Executive of Birmingham 2022, spoke on the relay race: “whilst the Baton has been travelling across the Commonwealth, we have worked closely with Local Authorities in England to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Baton bearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

“And by the time the Baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it.”

When will the Queen’s Baton be in Glasgow?

The Scottish leg of the Relay race begins on Saturday 18 June in Inverness, from there it will travel down the Caledonian Way.

On Day Two of the journey the Baton will visit Arran.

On 20 June, the Baton will travel through Ayrshire and Glasgow. This will be Day Three of the journey.

The Baton will be in Edinburgh on Day Four before it finishes its journey in the Borders and Dumfries on Day Five.

When are the Commonwealth Games?

The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony will take place in Birmingham on Thursday 28 July 2022.

The games will run until the Closing Ceremony which is scheduled for 8 August 2022, in which all 72 participating countries will return to the Alexander Stadium.

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag will be handed over to representatives of Victoria, the hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

What is the full UK route of the baton?

After spending five days in London from Thursday 2 June, the Baton will then resume the international journey where it will visit Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, before touring home nations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The Baton returns to England on Monday 5 July to commence a 25-day tour of the regions with activities throughout.

For example there will be a visit to the Eden Project in Cornwall on the 4 July, to Nottingham Castle caves on 10 July, will the Baton speed down a zip wire in the Lake District on 16 July, and will finish with a visit to Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022.

The following is a list of the locations the Baton will be visiting, as well as the dates it will be there:

Thursday 2 June - Monday 6 June - London

London Monday 4 July - St Austell, Plymouth, Exeter, Portland & Weymouth, Poole and Bournemouth

St Austell, Plymouth, Exeter, Portland & Weymouth, Poole and Bournemouth Tuesday 5 July - Devizes, Bath, Bristol, Easter Compton, Hereford, Gloucester, and Cheltenham

Devizes, Bath, Bristol, Easter Compton, Hereford, Gloucester, and Cheltenham Wednesday 6 July - Stoke Mandeville, Maidenhead, Eton & Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Hambledon, Southampton, and Portsmouth

Stoke Mandeville, Maidenhead, Eton & Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Hambledon, Southampton, and Portsmouth Thursday 7 July – Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal, and Dover

Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal, and Dover Friday 8 July – Gravesend, Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead

Gravesend, Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead Saturday 9 July - King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, and Cambridge

King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, and Cambridge Sunday 10 July - Northampton, Corby, Rutland, Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln

Northampton, Corby, Rutland, Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln Monday 11 July - Skegness, Boston, Grantham, Loughborough, Derby, Bakewell, Matlock, and Buxton

Skegness, Boston, Grantham, Loughborough, Derby, Bakewell, Matlock, and Buxton Tuesday 12 July - Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds

Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds Wednesday 13 July – Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby

Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby Thursday 14 July - Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland

Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland Friday 15 July - South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne

South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne Saturday 16 July – Carlisle, Lake District, Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Darwen, and Bolton

Carlisle, Lake District, Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Darwen, and Bolton Sunday 17 July – Salford, Manchester, Stockport, Northwich, Wigan, and Knowsley

The final countdown to the Opening Ceremony will see the Baton spend 11 days travelling through the host region of the West Midlands, visiting: