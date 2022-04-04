Little Mix are scheduled to hit the stage once again - but when are they playing Glasgow?

Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ tour is set to kick off in 2022.

The show promises to bring fans the ultimate Little Mix experience they have come to know and love, with all their favourite songs and fantastic choreography.

The tour will be centred around their sixth studio album Confetti which was released in 2022.

So, when are the group expected to play Glasgow, and are tickets still available?

Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

When are Little Mix playing Glasgow?

Little Mix fans will be excited to know that there are two shows scheduled for the Glasgow stint of their tour.

Little Mix will be playing the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 27 April, and Thursday 28 April.

They were originally scheduled to play on 24 and 25 May 2021 but the tour was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Who is supporting Little Mix on tour?

September are scheduled to open for Little Mix for the entirety of their upcoming tour.

The band won Little Mix’s show The Search in 2020, with the prize being the chance to open for Little Mix.

The band is made up of Matthew Nolan, Harry Holles, Patrick Ralphon and Jacob Fowler.

Are my tickets for the original tour still valid?

According to the OVO Hydro website all tickets purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the new shows.

Is Confetti Little Mix’s last tour ever?

After a 10 year career in which they have released six albums, sold out multiple stadium venues, and even hosted their own TV talent show, they announced that they would be taking a break after they wrap up their 2022 tour.

However, fans will be relieved to hear that while they are taking a break, it will not be the end of Little Mix.

The band took to Instagram to make the announcement stating they would be going on indefinite hiatus: ‘We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

‘We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all so much,” said Little Mix.

They went on to dispel the notions that the break is a sign the band are about to break-up . The band added: “We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie,” said the group.

Can I still get tickets to the Glasgow shows?

Tickets are still available for both shows on Ticketmaster . However, there are limited tickets available to the Wednesday 27 April show.

Prices for tickets for both shows are currently starting from £68.55, and go up to as high as £184.46.

Who are Little Mix?

Little Mix members Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left), Jade Thirlwall (middle) and Perrie Edwards (right) at the Brit Awards. Photo: PA.

Little Mix are a British girl group consisting of Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, and previously Jesy Nelson who announced her departure from the group in 2020.

The band first rose to fame when they won the X-factor in 2011.

Since then they have used their music to empower young women with a focus on body positive and gender equality.

The group made history in 2021 when they were the first female group to win the Brit Award for Best British Group at the 41st Brit Awards. This added to the two Brit Awards they had already won.

Little Mix have been unstoppable with releasing hits that fans immediately love.