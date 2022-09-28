We Are Scientists will be bringing their brand new music to Glasgow in 2023

Following the release of their latest single Operator Error, We Are Scientists have announced dates for a tour across the UK and Europe, including a show in Glasgow.

The dates for the ‘Show Lobes’ tour include a London headline show at the recently relaunched KOKO in Camden on 3 March, and round off a run of 11 dates throughout February and March.

The tour will be in support of the band’s latest album Lobes which is scheduled for release on 20 January 2023.

Singer Keith Murray spoke about the upcoming album and said: "Lobes is the name of a cereal of black spheres invented by Chris Cain (don’t ask). Obviously, the record has little to do with breakfast, but I loved the associations that the word has with cerebral biology, and the evocation of sci-fi, and a sense of something both fundamentally human and utterly unknowable.

“The word “lobes" makes me think of the body horror films of David Cronenberg, but also of the chatty comedies of manners of Whit Stillman.

“I really love the reaction it evokes in people: everybody knows the word “lobes,” but for whatever reason, being challenged to define it consistently scares them, or angers them, or makes them laugh, or makes them tell me to “shut up.” What a great reaction to such a benign word. It’s also pretty fun to say. Lobes."

So, when can you see We Are Scientists in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

When are We Are Scientists playing Glasgow?

We Are Scientists are scheduled to perform at Oran Mor in Glasgow on February 23, 2023.

How can I get tickets?

O2 Priority customers had exclusive access to a presale event which started on Wednesday 28th September.

Live Nation will host a presale event that started on Thursday 29th September.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30 September at 10am via Gigs In Scotland .

Full UK and Ireland tour dates

19 February - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

20 February - Limelight 2 - Belfast, UK

21 February - Whelan’s - Dublin, IE

23 February - Oran Mor - Glasgow, UK

24 February - Northumbria Uni - Newcastle, UK

25 February - Wardrobe - Leeds, UK

26 February - Thekla - Bristol, UK

28 February - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, UK

01 March - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

02 March - Engine Rooms - Southampton, UK

03 March - KOKO - London, UK

What will the setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist the band played at The Leadmill in Sheffield that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

We Are Scientists played the following setlist on 25 August 2022:

You’ve Lost Your S**t

Inaction

Buckle

Chick Lit

Contact High

Lousy Reputation

Your Light Has Changed

The Great Escape

It’s a Hit

Rules Don’t Stop

I Cut My Own Hair

Return the Favor

Sentimental Education

Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt

No Wait at Five Leaves

After Hours

Encore:

Too Late

This Scene Is Dead

Bought Myself a Grave

Nice Guys