Core Festival’s full lineup revealed, returning to the West End this weekend
Glasgow’s newest music festival dedicated to celebrating heavier acts from across the globe is returning to the city’s West End this weekend for its second edition. ‘A celebration of noise’ is the slogan being used to describe Core Festival, showcasing a diverse lineup between the Woodside Halls and basement venue The Hug and Pint from the 2 to 4 August.
The full list of acts set to take the stages has now been revealed and includes headline spots from Empire State B****** - featuring Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neill - the banjo-toting NYC post-hardcore trio Show Me The Body and Dublin noise-makers Gilla Band.
A number of home grown bands will also be performing. The Edinburgh post-metal prog-sludge artists DVNE are set to appear on Sunday, while Glasgow’s very own alt-core group Nü Cros will be playing the Friday. The festival is also hosting the debut live performance from OMO, an exciting new project from members of Mogwai, Desalvo and Take a Worm For A Walk Week.
Additionally, there will be sets from Glasgow death metal favourites Coffin Mulch, central belt grind core veterans Gendo Ikari, alongside K U T E, Cutty’s Gym, K.yalo, Slowlight, Brasserie and False Hopes.
Tickets can be purchased here.
